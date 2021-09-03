Friday, September 3, 2021
HomeNewsDid Shakespeare hate his wife? Four rumors about the bard
News

Did Shakespeare hate his wife? Four rumors about the bard

By Arjun Sethi
0
60




So why do some people claim that Shakespeare didn’t go to school when it is clear that it is not?

It has to do with the biggest rumor about Shakespeare, which borders almost on a conspiracy theory. People who claim the bard was illiterate usually try to back up a larger argument: that the man we know as Shakespeare was too provincial to have written those famous works.




Rumor 4: Shakespeare didn’t write his plays

“There was absolutely no doubt about Shakespeare’s authorship until, in the 19th century, an American named Delia Bacon decided to propose a different theory,” Orlin says. “She took the view that Sir Francis Bacon wrote the plays – presumably because she shared a last name with him.”

“But since then the whole thing has taken on a life of its own,” she continues. “There are now more than 80 candidates who have been claimed to have written Shakespeare’s plays, including Queen Elizabeth. Virtually everyone from that time you’ve heard of has been thrown into the ring as a potential writer. “

Vintage gallery: school 100 years ago


Previous articleAbortion Act in Texas: Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki makes reporter announcement – News abroad
Next articleReview of the film with Denzel Washington at ProSieben
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv