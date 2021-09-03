Friday, September 3, 2021
HomeNewsDid Johnny Depp's ex have a threesome with Elon Musk & Cara...
News

Did Johnny Depp’s ex have a threesome with Elon Musk & Cara Delevingne?

By Arjun Sethi
0
78




According to Josh Drew, the ex-husband of Amber Heard’s best friend Raquel “Rocky” Pennington, Amber not only had an affair with Elon Musk, but also asked supermodel Cara Delevingne to have fun. The “Daily Mail” has recordings of Josh’s conversation with Johnny Depp’s lawyers, in which, when asked whether his ex-wife had ever mentioned to him that there was such an affair, he replied: “Yes, she did. However, I can’t say anything about the exact time. ”When asked whether Amber had a threesome with Elon and Cara, Josh replied:“ As I understand it, yes. ”




The paper allegedly also has video recordings on which a woman who looks like Cara is in the elevator on the way to the penthouse that Johnny and Amber shared in Los Angeles. The same camera had filmed Elon Musk and Amber Heard as they went up the elevator together.

Cara Delevingne, who has just broken up with her friend Ashley Benson, may be summoned to testify as a witness by both Johnny Depps and Amber Heard’s attorneys. Johnny wants to prove that his wife cheated on him while they were married – Amber just the opposite.


Previous articleTalia Shire net worth 2021 – that’s how rich Talia Shire really is
Next articleTom Cruise: “Mission: Impossible” and “Top Gun” are postponed
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv