Did Johnny Depp’s ex have a threesome with Elon Musk & Cara Delevingne?

According to Josh Drew, the ex-husband of Amber Heard’s best friend Raquel “Rocky” Pennington, Amber not only had an affair with Elon Musk, but also asked supermodel Cara Delevingne to have fun. The “Daily Mail” has recordings of Josh’s conversation with Johnny Depp’s lawyers, in which, when asked whether his ex-wife had ever mentioned to him that there was such an affair, he replied: “Yes, she did. However, I can’t say anything about the exact time. ”When asked whether Amber had a threesome with Elon and Cara, Josh replied:“ As I understand it, yes. ”









The paper allegedly also has video recordings on which a woman who looks like Cara is in the elevator on the way to the penthouse that Johnny and Amber shared in Los Angeles. The same camera had filmed Elon Musk and Amber Heard as they went up the elevator together.

Cara Delevingne, who has just broken up with her friend Ashley Benson, may be summoned to testify as a witness by both Johnny Depps and Amber Heard’s attorneys. Johnny wants to prove that his wife cheated on him while they were married – Amber just the opposite.