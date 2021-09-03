DGAP-Adhoc: Northern Data plans to take over the majority stake in a Bitcoin mining company for up to USD 475 million by means of a capital increase against contribution in kind

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word (s): Participation / Company participation / Company takeover

Northern Data plans to acquire a majority stake in a Bitcoin mining company for up to USD 475 million through a capital increase against contribution in kind

09/03/2021 / 17:51 CET / CEST

AD HOC

The aim is to acquire a majority stake in a Bitcoin mining company, essentially against the granting of new shares in Northern Data AG, which would be issued as part of a corresponding capital increase against contributions in kind, with the exclusion of shareholders’ subscription rights.

Subject to the positive result of the due diligence as well as the required expert opinions and valuation procedures, the conclusion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board of Northern Data AG and the approval of the shareholders’ meeting of the target company.

Northern Data expects the transaction to close successfully in September 2021.

Frankfurt am Main – September 3, 2021 – Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) is planning to take over the majority stake in a Bitcoin mining company, which would essentially be carried out by means of a capital increase against contribution in kind using the already existing Authorized Capital in 2021. This means that no further resolution by the general meeting of Northern Data AG would be required to complete the transaction.









The purchase price of up to USD 475 million includes the acquisition and commercial operation of around 33,000 ASIC miners. The hardware takeover would result in a strategic build-up of fixed assets that would complement Northern Data’s existing infrastructure solutions for Bitcoin hosting.

Northern Data would generate revenue and EBITDA contributions immediately upon completion of the transaction. The expected positive effects on the forecast for the 2021 financial year would be specified with the submission of the 2020 annual report.

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle

Head of Investor Relations

On shaft 3

60322 Frankfurt am Main

Email: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de

Phone: +49 171 557 6989

Important NOTE:

