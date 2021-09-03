Competition – We are giving away 2x Disney’s Cruella (2x Blu-ray incl. Fan package)

Cover picture: © 2021 The Walt Disney Company / Release date: August 19, 2021 (home theater), August 27, 2021 (Disney + for all subscribers)



The secret of the infamous Cruella de Vil’s rebellious beginnings is finally revealed! London in the 1970s: In the midst of the punk rock revolution, the clever trickster Estella (EMMA STONE) is trying to make a name for herself with her creative looks. Together with two young thieves as “partners in crime” she roams the streets of London until one day her eye-catching designs attract the interest of the Baroness von Hellman (EMMA THOMPSON). A fashion legend – stunningly chic and hard to beat in terms of elegance. But the encounter between the two dissimilar women sets in motion a series of events and revelations that lead to Estella turning her dark side outward and turning her into the dreaded and vengeful Cruella de Vil, who does everything in the competition for the perfect design are right.

© 2021 The Walt Disney Company / Start date for home cinema: August 19, 2021 as Blu-ray and DVD, August 27, 2021 free on Disney + for all subscribers



What is there to win?

We are giving away two copies including a fan package together with the rental company.

Winner 01-02: 1x Cruella each (Blu-ray) plus poster and notebook (fan package).









