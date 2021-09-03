Can Chris Pratt stand up to Sandra Bullock and horror monsters? – Oddsmeter.de

There are two spin-off films and a horror parody in this battle. Do the participants have to be afraid of the ratings?

(RTL)In this new edition of the Steven Spielberg classic, it became outaccording to the motto? more, more and more? just. It is a theme park where visitors can get up close and personal with the dinosaurs. But the founder wants more. He would like to offer further highlights, why an experiment goes wrong and a ?? hybrid dinosaur ?? modified by the genetic material of various dinosaurs. emerges, the Indominus Rex. The female goes crazy and threatens to kill the park and all visitors if no one stops her. Chris Pratt aka Owen Grady is the last hope of visitors to the zoo of a different kind.

The review

Oddsmeter.de: 9

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 8

Metascore: 6

IMDB User Rating: 7

Overall score: 30 out of 40 points

“Ocean ?? s 8” (ProSieben)

This time, it is not George Clooney and his team who appear to steal someone else’s honor in addition to their valuables, but Sandra Bullock. The female spinoff of “Oceans”-Films by Steven Soderbergh was directed by Gary Ross. Bullock and her friends ?? including Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling and Rihanna ?? are targeting a sinfully expensive necklace that actress Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway) is supposed to wear at this year’s Met Gala. Do you succeed in the coup in a similarly casual manner as Clooney, Pitt, Damon and Co.?









The review

Oddsmeter.de: 4

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 5

Metascore: 6

IMDB User Rating: 7

Overall score: 22 out of 40 points

“Scary Movie” (RTLZWEI)

In 2000 the film studio Dimension Films, which had brought back the slasher in previous years with “Scream”, revived the film parody. Directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, the surprise hit “Scary Movie” shows how Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Shawn and Marlon Wayans, Jon Abrahams, Carmen Electra, Shannon Elizabeth and Kurt Fuller go wrong through a story that makes the youngest mistake Thrust of horror films through the cocoa. Horror fun at prime time.

The review

Oddsmeter.de: 4

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 4

Metascore: 5

IMDB User Rating: 6

Overall score: 19 out of 40 points

Chris Pratt not only secures the world from dinosaurs, but also «Jurassic World» the victory in this battle. Second place went to the clever thieves around Sandra Bullock and a bit behind in third place went to the horror film parody. Hopefully RTLZWEI doesn’t have to shudder at the quotas either.

