Bizarre dispute over fertilized egg cells ended for the time being

Sofia Vergara, 48, has been fighting for years for her children, whom she does not yet have: A tough, sometimes bizarre legal dispute between the actress and her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb, 45, is about frozen embryos. Now Vergara has won another victory. As reported by the New York Post, a Los Angeles Supreme Court judge ordered Loeb to first obtain Vergara’s “express written consent” in order to have the embryos carried to term by a surrogate mother.

Nick Loeb already gave the embryos names: Emma and Isabella

The order is intended to prevent Loeb from “unilaterally asserting legal claims from or on behalf of the embryos in order to create opportunities to bring the embryos to birth without Vergara’s consent,” wrote Judge Rafael Ongkeko in the ruling. He was referring to attempts by Loeb to file a lawsuit in the conservative state of Louisiana on behalf of the fertilized eggs so that “Emma” and “Isabella” could be born. However, the man had already failed there in court.









Vergara, known from the Netflix series “Modern Family”, and the businessman Loeb were together between 2010 and 2014 with interruptions. After the separation, Loeb went to court to sue for control of two embryos that had been created together by artificial insemination. They were created and frozen in 2013. According to the contract with the fertility clinic in Beverly Hills, both parties must agree to all steps. This is exactly what the judge in Los Angeles has now emphasized in his judgment.

Propaganda battle of the so-called right to life movement

According to People.com, Loeb was disappointed: “It is sad that Sofia, a devout Catholic, deliberately created babies just to kill them.” He announced that he would like to appeal. Loeb is involved in the so-called right to life movement. As an opponent of abortion, he also had the judicial drama “Roe v. Wade ”(2020) – the film is about a landmark ruling by the US Supreme Court, which in 1973 reviewed the constitutionality of laws that criminalized or restricted abortion.

Vergara was born in Colombia and has a son from a previous marriage, who was born in 1992. She has been married to actor Joe Manganiello, 44, since 2015.