Bitcoin sideways, price increases at Solana and Polkadot

The market for all digital currencies has a capitalization of $ 2,329 billion. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 155 billion. Bitcoin leads with a dominance of 40 percent and continues to occupy first place. It works: The top 10 of the crypto market were able to show an average price increase of 3 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



In a sideways movement, the Bitcoin price got stuck at 0.67 percent. The price is currently at $ 49,722.00. According to the Fear and Greed Index, optimism is currently determining the Bitcoin markets

Market Cap: $ 935.02 billion (+ 0.67%)

24h trading volume: $ 40,871 million (+ 10.5%)

24h High: $ 50,212.00

24-hour low: US dollars

Ethereum



With a change of 1.36 percent, the Ethereum price redefines the word sideways. The price is currently at $ 3,812.25.

Market Cap: $ 447.43 billion (+ 1.37%)

24h trading volume: $ 27,275 million (-11%)

24h high: $ 3,831.19

24h low: US dollars

Cardano



The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a -1.53 ​​percent change in price for the Cardano price. This is reflected in a rate of 2.97 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 95.36 billion (-1.32%)

24h trading volume: US $ 5,361 million (+ 44.37%)

24h high: $ 3.09

24-hour low: US dollars

Binance Coin



The Binance Coin price moved sideways by just -0.71 percent over the past 24 hours. The current rate is $ 488.63.

Market Cap: $ 75.51 billion (-0.7%)

24h trading volume: 1,928 million US dollars (-0.93%)

24h high: $ 495.70

24h low: US dollars

Tether











The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of 0.85 percent. Tether stands at a rate of 1.01 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 66.68 billion (+ 0.86%)

24h trading volume: $ 74,147 million (+ 2.57%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

XRP



The XRP rate was able to gain 3.61 percentage points in the past 24 hours. The current rate is $ 1.29.

Market Cap: $ 59.82 billion (+ 3.6%)

24h trading volume: 5,209 million US dollars (-7.89%)

24h high: $ 1.29

24-hour low: US dollars

Solana



In an impressive price rally, the Solana price rose 18.46 percent. The price is trading at $ 135.25.

Market Cap: $ 39.2 billion (+ 18.51%)

24h trading volume: 5.544 million US dollars (+ 26.87%)

24h high: $ 136.37

24h low: US dollars

Dogecoin



Do we have a new stable coin? Since yesterday, the Dogecoin rate only changed by -0.46 percent. The Dogecoin rate this morning is $ 0.30.

Market Cap: $ 39.09 billion (-0.44%)

24h trading volume: US $ 2,167 million (+ 82.29%)

24h high: $ 0.31

24h low: US dollars

Polkadot



The Polkadot rate rose by 3.85 percent in the last 24 hours. The price of Polkadot is currently 33.45 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 34.28 billion (+ 3.7%)

24h trading volume: 1,891 million US dollars (-45.79%)

24h high: $ 33.48

24h low: US dollars

USD Coin



The USD coin rate moved sluggishly by just 0.19 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 27.61 billion (+ 0.51%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,580 million (-5.94%)

24h high: $ 1.00

24h low: US dollars

Top 5

Bitcoin Cash ABC course : $ 273.82 ( 49.42 %)

: $ 273.82 ( %) IOTA course : $ 1.63 ( 31.46 %)

: $ 1.63 ( %) Solana course : $ 135.25 ( 18.46 %)

: $ 135.25 ( %) Holo course : $ 0.01 ( 16.73 %)

: $ 0.01 ( %) Bit torrent rate: $ 0.01 ( 15.91 %)

Flop 5

Elrond course : $ 174.00 ( -2.8 %)

: $ 174.00 ( %) Aave course : $ 399.38 ( -3.01 %)

: $ 399.38 ( %) OKB course : $ 21.77 ( -3.18 %)

: $ 21.77 ( %) Huobi token course : $ 15.19 ( -3.27 %)

: $ 15.19 ( %) FTX token course: $ 62.83 ( -8.75 %)

The data was taken by Coingecko on September 03, 2021 at 7:01 am.