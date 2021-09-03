Friday, September 3, 2021
HomeNewsBitcoin "on the way to 180,000 US dollars" after the upswing?
News

Bitcoin “on the way to 180,000 US dollars” after the upswing?

By Hasan Sheikh
0
74




Bitcoin (BTC) is currently causing a lot of guesswork among crypto investors, because the US $ 50,000 mark, which was only jumped today, appears to be on clayey feet.

Bitcoin price chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

On the way to $ 180,000?

As the data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show, for BTC / USD it is currently literally a back and forth along the psychologically important 50,000 US dollar hurdle, which was reached for the first time in two weeks.

Although the market-leading cryptocurrency gained a strong 4.5% today, three of the top 10 Altcoins are doing even better with gains of more than 7%.

In view of this far-reaching strength in the market, investors and crypto experts are currently particularly optimistic about the further price development.

“If you jump over $ 50,000, it moves towards $ 58,000 – $ 60,000. We are currently above the 200-day MA, which now acts as a support, “such as the trader Pentoshi means. He adds:

“Where is the course headed next? A tripling of the record high is conceivable, which would land us at 180,000 US dollars. A new record high will not be reached just to improve it by 10%. We are about to move on to this final phase. “

Bitcoin price forecast. Source: Pentoshi / Twitter

A price target of 180,000 US dollars is already quite high, because even the optimistic Stock-To-Flow (S2F) calculation model “only” outputs a price of 135,000 US dollars until the end of 2021.




“So far, against all prophecies of doom, September has turned out to be a strong month,” as the crypto expert Rekt Capital again said added.

As Cointelegraph had reported, the Bitcoin price braces itself on the first two days of the new month against the trend of the previous September months, which have always been quite weak.

Above all, the continuing interest of institutional investors could now ensure that things turn out differently this time.

“Many large and important institutions bought Bitcoin over the summer,” says Mike Alfred, founder and managing director of BrightScope & Digital Assets Data, in this context notices. And further:

“They will disclose their purchases between September 7th and November 19th. Look forward to the show. “

Cardano takes a breath after chasing a record

In the case of Altcoins, it is Cardano (ADA) and Ether (ETH) who initially take a short break from their climbing games.

For ADA / USD this breather comes at the right time, because today a new record high was reached, while ETH / USD is approaching a high of several months at 3,800.

As Cointelegraph reported, Polkadot (DOT) could be the next altcoin to make massive gains.


Previous articleArmie Hammer withdraws from project with Julia Roberts
Next articleNicole Kidman in the Netflix musical “The Prom” – Streaming
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv