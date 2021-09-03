Bitcoin Group Stock: What Future Do Cryptos Have?

In the end, the success and thus the course of Bitcoin Group SE will also depend on this question. The stock has returned to bullish mode after hitting low in July. This is not only due to the rise in Bitcoin, but also to the ever-increasing areas of application of cryptocurrencies. The big fall of coins was mainly due to the regulations in China, now weed seems to have grown over them.

Chart-wise it looks better again

Almost at the same time as the low in July, the Relative Strength Index generated a buy signal on a daily basis, which caused the price to rise sharply. The newly emerging upward pressure weakened again in the following weeks, but the price is now pushing further. A new local high has been reached and Bitcoin Group stock is bursting with momentum.









Should Investors Sell Right Now? Or is it worth joining the Bitcoin Group?



Where is the next resistance area from a chart perspective?

We find this on the one hand in the form of the June high at around 45 euros and on the other hand in the form of the moving average (200), which is currently moving in an upward direction and is thus moving away from the price of the Bitcoin Group share. At the moment the GD (200) is almost 48 euros. In terms of trends, however, we see the Bitcoin Group share still in a downward trend.