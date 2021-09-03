Ben Affleck + Jennifer Lopez a couple? Matt Damon is speaking now

The rumor mill is seething: what’s going on between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? Let’s ask someone who should know, apparently thought two TV presenters during an interview with Matt Damon.

It’s THE Hollywood story of the week: Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, are photographed together in a car in Montana. What this is all about, an insider explains to “People” magazine: “[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben […]. You have a strong connection. It was all quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy. “Just a good friendship, an affair or more, that is the question. How convenient that Affleck buddy Matt Damon, 50, sent on Tuesday morning (May 11, 2021) Video on the “Today Show” is switched on.

A question to Matt Damon: what does he know about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?



“We have to talk about something,” says Savannah Guthrie, 49, the Hollywood star who is currently in Australia for filming. “Yes, a very interesting topic,” agrees co-host Hoda Kotb, 56. “Your friend and a little thing called ‘Bennifer’ …”. Matt Damon suspects what’s going on and laughs. “There isn’t enough liquor in the world for me to say anything about it.” In response to further inquiries, he explains that it was only through the two presenters that he found out about the alleged love holiday from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez – and then lets himself be carried away to make a statement. “It’s a fascinating story. I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be fantastic.”









There are no official statements yet



Neither Ben Affleck nor Jennifer Lopez have commented on their relationship status. Insiders, on the other hand, report that after their separation in 2004 – and the breakup of their engagement – the two stayed in contact and are now spending more time together again. One should not like the rapprochement between the two: J.Lo’s ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 45. As an insider told “E! News”, the sports star is “very shocked”, but above all angry. The reason: He was hoping for a reconciliation with the singer.

