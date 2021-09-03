Attention, literary classics are hidden in these films!

Main picture

Olive (Emma Stone) did her homework on literature – in “Easy A”.

What would the modern teen film be without Shakespeare or Jane Austen? High school comedy isn’t the only genre that likes to borrow the plots of old classics. Seven discoveries.

One like no one, Pretty Woman & Co.

are based on “Pygmalion” by George Bernard Shaw



Want to bet that the lowest-ranking wallflower can be made into a respectable appearance? As long as there are class differences – real and constructed in the schoolyard – the Pygmalion material will probably also exert its charm. In George Bernard Shaw’s play, which is based on the Pygmalion myth passed down by Ovid, an arrogant professor wants to transform the flower seller Eliza Doolittle into a duchess by casting out the vulgar idiom and teaching her “correct language”. The human being as a project to realize one’s own convictions: The moral dilemma behind it also shaped the musical “My Fair Lady”.

Today such person transformations are called “makeovers”. This is what the protagonist of the new high school drama knows how to do “One like no one” (on Netflix): An influencer bets to make an inconspicuous boy the king of the school ball and hopes for more followers: It’s as shallow as it sounds. The model from the 90s is more attractive, “One like none“, Which brought the song” Kiss me “into the charts. A more free adaptation of the material had previously made a prostitute “socially acceptable”: with Julia Roberts as “Pretty Woman” (on Disney +).

Clueless

based on “Emma” by Jane Austen

seen on Netflix



The US high school comedy, as it was invented in the 1990s, makes use of the plots of old literary classics like no other film genre. And just as “Emma” in Jane Austen’s novel as a rich, beautiful, clever country noble daughter in England in the 19th century couples her fellow men – not always in their sense – so does Cher (Alicia Silverstone) in “Clueless” (1995) as a fashion-conscious, eloquent and endlessly self-confident student in Beverly Hills. The look at her privileged life is winking (she has an electronic closet manager who combines her outfits!), But always loving. And while Jane Austen allegedly wanted to create a heroine no one would love, it’s not difficult to take a deeply pampered but sincere Cher in your heart.









10 things I hate about you

based on “The Taming of the Shrew” by William Shakespeare

see on Disney +

The “stubborn” one, who has to be tamed in Shakespeare so that her younger sister can marry (everything has to be in order!), Is a grumpy outsider in the teen adaptation of 1999 of our education ”. The unsentimental comedy brought Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt to the top.

Sierra Burgess is a loser

based on “Cyrano de Bergerac” by Edmond Rostand

seen on Netflix

Visually not in keeping with the ideal, but very well versed in writing love letters? The romantic-comedic ghostwriter confusion is played here via SMS. This is not exactly original, but charming rom-com material for rainy days.

Easy to have (in the original: Easy A)

based on “The Scarlet Letter” by Nathaniel Hawthorne

seen on Netflix

Not a direct adaptation, this intelligent comedy that made Emma Stone famous makes strong reference to the novel by Nathaniel Hawthorne, in which an adulteress has to wear a red “A” on her clothes as punishment. The well-read Olive voluntarily sews it onto the corsage that she wears as a subversive protest action – against a religious morality that labels sexually active boys as heroes and girls as sluts.

Bridget Jones

based on “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen

see on Sky

“The goal of her life was to marry her five daughters as well as possible,” writes Jane Austen in “Pride and Prejudice” (1813) about Mrs. Bennet. Today it is mainly the daughters themselves who want to get married, such as Bridget Jones. Its inventor openly admits that she was inspired by Austen when designing the cult bachelorette against her will, who has nothing to do with her mother’s choice of applicants and who stands between two men. Whereby Colin Firth, who played Mr. Darcy in a film adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” and in “Bridget Jones”, confessed that he enjoyed recovering from filming “Bridget Jones”.

The Lion King

based on “Hamlet” by William Shakespeare

see on Disney +

The old king is murdered, the perpetrator is his brother who usurps power. The rightful heir has to fight for the throne and is almost in despair. “The Lion King” is reminiscent of “Hamlet”; the usurper bears the descriptive name Scar: Scar. Unlike Shakespeare, with Disney, good wins.

