Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon: they become lovers on Netflix

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon join Netflix for a romantic comedy called “Your Place or Mine”.







In real life, Ashton Kutcher, 43, and Reese Witherspoon, 45, have been happily forgiven for years. He has been married to “The Wild Seventies” colleague Mila Kunis (37) since 2015, and she has been married to artist agent Jim Toth (51) since 2011. In the Netflix production “Your Place or Mine”, which has now been announced by the US industry portal “Deadline”, the sparks between Kutcher and Witherspoon will be allowed to fly – even if only played, of course.

The film is therefore about two best friends, played by the two stars, who live on the other coast of the USA. One day they decide to swap their apartments for a week. A plan with unexpected follow, as it quickly turns out. Do they feel more for each other than mere friendship? The fact that the film is a romantic comedy according to the report really leaves only one answer …

The script for “Your Place or Mine” was written by Aline Brosh McKenna (54, “Cruella”), who will also celebrate her directorial debut with the film. At this early point in time, nothing is known about the planned release date.

