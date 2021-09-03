Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis don’t give their children anything for Christmas

The Hollywood dream couple will not put anything under the Christmas tree for their two children Wyatt (3) and Dimitri (1). Actress Mila Kunis revealed this in an interview with “Entertainment Weekly”. That is the reason:

Christmas without presents

The gift rule at Kutscher / Kunis comes from the experiences of the previous year. “Last Christmas our then two-year-old Wyatt was showered with presents and it was just too much. We didn’t give her anything, but her grandparents did. Wyatt no longer appreciates the individual gifts. She doesn’t even know what she wants. She just expects to get presents, ”said the actress in an interview.

This year she asked her parents and in-laws to limit themselves to a present or to forego it altogether and donate an amount instead. By the way, there is nothing wrong with children getting bored every now and then.









Gifts: yes or no?

In his book “When Kids Call the Shots”, psychotherapist Sean Grover lists reasons why it is better not to give too much to children. A study by the University of Missouri found that people who received many gifts as children also have very materialistic thinking as adults. In addition, according to the results of the study, they are more prone to gambling, shopping addiction and debt. This is how children tick according to their zodiac sign.

Sean Grover also points out that several studies have already shown that there is no connection between material possessions and one’s own happiness. The persistent self-esteem lies much more in the awareness of one’s own identity. Children who have fewer possessions but have positive relationships with family and friends have better completed self-esteem tests and are said to be better able to cope with stress.

In a study in “Harvard’s Journal of Happiness” researchers published further exciting results on the subject of generosity. People should value gifts that they buy for others more than gifts that they buy for themselves. Children should learn these 5 rules of behavior as early as possible.