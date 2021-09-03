Friday, September 3, 2021
HomeNewsArmie Hammer withdraws from project with Julia Roberts
News

Armie Hammer withdraws from project with Julia Roberts

By Sonia Gupta
0
68




Armie Hammer (34) will probably not be seen on any screen for the time being. Violent allegations have been made against the actor in recent weeks: He is said to have abused a large number of women and disturbed them with cannibalistic fantasies. This had some consequences for the Gossip Girl actor – he has already canceled several film projects. Another role of Hammer has now been canceled!

Actually, the 34-year-old should be seen alongside Hollywood legends Julia Roberts (53) and Sean Penn (60) in “Gaslight” – the series will be about the Watergate scandal. After the cannibalism rumors emerged, the star had temporarily distanced himself from the project. Now it seems to have become official: Hammer will no longer be part of the project. According to the magazine The Hollywood Reporter the father of two is said to have given various “planning conflicts” as the reason for his final exit.

That wouldn’t have been the first time he’d been with Julia would have rotated. In 2012 they were seen together in the film “Mirror Mirror”. At that time he licked her neck while filming. In retrospect, in an interview with the OK magazine emphasizes that it was difficult for him not to drool with pleasure while doing this.




Julia Roberts, actress
Sean Penn, actor
Armie Hammer in February 2018


Previous articleFirst photo of the groundbreaking film, starring François Sevilla and Vincent Cassel
Next articleBitcoin “on the way to 180,000 US dollars” after the upswing?
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv