Ariana Grande gets a wax figure at Madame Tussauds – BZ Berlin

US singer Ariana Grande (“positions”) gets an image made of wax!

A figure of the 27-year-old can now be seen at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, as the wax figure museum announced on Thursday (local time). Before the wax Ariana is added to the collection, it should first be available for fan meetings for a few weeks.









On Twitter, fans were enthusiastic about the wax figure. “She looks so good,” wrote one user under a video in which the museum presented the new figure. Another commented, “You finally got Ariana Grande right!”

Grande did not initially comment on her new character. In 2019, Madame Tussauds London had already exhibited a grande figure for a few weeks.

This wax figure had often been criticized on the Internet because fans saw little resemblance to the singer.