Anna-Maria Ferchichi: Still hope for the triplet happy ending

Anna-Maria Ferchichi and her husband Bushido are still worried for the lives of their triplets. But a picture on Instagram now gives hope.

At the beginning of August Anna-Maria Ferchichi (39) and rapper Bushido (42) shared the nightmare of all parents-to-be on Instagram and Twitter: “A heart of my child will probably stop beating in the next 2-3 weeks,” Ferchichi described at the time dire prognosis she was given regarding her triplet pregnancy. But a picture that the 39-year-old has now – around a month later – posted in an Instagram story gives cause for hope. “You are so eagerly expected”, writes Ferchichi – and posted three baby head emojis.













Fortunately, despite the diagnoses and prognoses, all three unborn children still seem to be doing well. But only when the couple can hold the triplets safe and sound in their arms will Bushido be able to think about music again. The rapper had already announced this in a tweet at the beginning of August this year: “Since we may have to bury one of our unborn children, I ask for your understanding that music currently has no place in my life”, he wrote then.





The rapper and Sarah Connors (41) younger sister have been a couple since 2011. A year later the two married; she brought a son into the marriage. They then had twin girls and two sons together; the mother of five is currently pregnant again with identical triplet girls.









