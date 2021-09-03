Amber Heard: Hollywood star mourns his mother

Paige Heard, the mother of US actress Amber Heard, is dead. Johnny Depp’s ex-wife has now announced this via Instagram.

US actress Amber Heard (34, “London Fields”) announced the death of her mother Paige via Instagram. She announced the sad news of two pictures, which she shows as a little girl and as a young woman by her mother’s side. “My heart is broken and I am devastated because of the death of my mother Paige Heard,” Johnny Depp’s ex-wife (56) begins her Instagram post.

“She left us much too early. (…) We will miss her forever and from the bottom of our hearts.” Heard is nevertheless infinitely happy to have enjoyed the presence of such a great woman for “almost 34 years”, who “cast a special shine on everyone”. Since Heard has been 34 years old since April 22 of this year, her formulation suggests that her mother must have died shortly before her birthday. Heard does not go into the circumstances of the bereavement.









Heartfelt thanks to your loved ones



In conclusion, Heard thanks all of her friends and family for the “kindness, support, and generosity” shown to her and her sister Whit. “It was an incredibly painful time, but it reminded me that one thing will all survive us – love.”

With a former love, her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Heard has been fighting a hotly contested war of the roses in court for years. She accuses him of domestic violence, he accuses her of slander. Since March 23 of this year there has been a trial against his ex and against the British tabloid “The Sun”, which Heards published allegedly false statements.

