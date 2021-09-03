Amazon Prime Video: September 2021 – What’s New?

In September 2021, some new films and series will also be released on Amazon Prime, including successful classics.

In September 2021, Amazon Prime will also be offering new films and series that invite you to cuddle up on the couch.

In September 2021, Amazon Prime will also be offering new films and series that invite you to cuddle up on the couch. Photo: Getty Images / Maskot

Among the latest films and series that are starting September 2021 in Amazon Prime Membership included are not only Prime Originals, but also real classics and former cinema hits.

September 2021: Classic on Amazon Prime Video

From September 2021, the absolute highlights on Amazon Prime Video will also include films such as “The Strange Case of Benjamin Button” (2008), “Schindler’s List” (1993) and the Batman trilogy.

“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008)

“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” is a fantasy romance about a boy who ages backwards. Benjamin Button is played by Brad Pitt and Daisy is played by Cate Blanchett. The film has good reviews both on Rotten Tomatoes and on Google and appeals to up to 91% of users.

The Batman trilogy

In addition, the Batman trilogy appeared on Amazon Prime Video on August 31, 2021. With Christian Bale as Batman, “Batman Begins” (2005), “The Dark Knight” (2008) and “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012) are now available for free on the streaming platform. Best known is the second part of the trilogy by Heath Ledger in the role of Joker, who committed suicide a few months after the shooting. It is believed that the intense preparation for the role contributed to his suicide.

“Schindler’s List” (1993)

“Schindler’s List” is about the industrialist Oskar Schindler, who consciously risked his own life during the Nazi era in order to save as many Jews as possible from deportation. Steven Spielberg’s classic is in black and white, starring Liam Neeson as Oskar Schindler and Ben Kingsley as Itzhak Stern. “Schindler’s List” received countless awards, including seven Oscars and three Golden Globes, and will be available on Amazon Prime Video from September 1.





New on Amazon Prime Video: New films from 2020 and 2021

One of the absolute novelties in September is also “Cinderella” (2021), a remake of the fairy tale and Amazon original production. From September 3, 2021, “Cinderella” will be released with singer Camila Cabello in the lead role.

Also the sci-fi comedy “Palm Springs” (2020) will be included in Amazon Prime from September 12, 2021 and also achieved a rating of 91% on Google. The film is about Sarah and Nyles, who by chance meet at a wedding and get stuck in a time warp. Sarah is played by Christin Milioti, who was already featured in the series “How I Met Your Mother” (2005) and “The Wolf of Wall Street “(2013) became known.

From September 2021 on Amazon Prime: A list of all films

date title 08/30/2021 “The Strange Case of Benjamin Button” 08/31/2021 “Batman Begins” 08/31/2021 “The Dark Knight” 08/31/2021 “The Dark Knight Rises” 09/01/2021 “Company Man” 09/01/2021 “Schindlers List” 02.09.2021 “Robin Hood” 02.09.2021 “The wild chickens” 02.09.2021 “The wild chickens and love” 02.09.2021 “The Wild Chickens and Life” 02.09.2021 “Five friends” 02.09.2021 “Five Friends 2” 09/03/2021 “Cinderella” 09/03/2021 “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows” 09/03/2021 “Sky over the desert” 04.09.2021 “Asterix in America” 05.09.2021 “Sleepers” 05.09.2021 “Attraction” 09/06/2021 “Dirty Grandpa” 07.09.2021 “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” 08.09.2021 “Most Dangerous Game” 08.09.2021 “Nerve” 09/09/2021 “Vielmachglas”





09/10/2021 “The Voyeurs” 09/10/2021 “Florence Foster Jenkins” 09/11/2021 “The Mission” 09/12/2021 “Palm Springs” 13.09.2021 “Teen Spirit” 13.09.2021 “Good against north wind” 13.09.2021 “Rampage – Big Meets Bigger” 14.09.2021 “Breathless-Dangerous Truth” 14.09.2021 “Logan Lucky” 14.09.2021 “UEFA Champions League 2021/22 – Tuesday’s top game: group stage – Matchday 1” 15.09.2021 “The Journey of the Penguins” 16.09.2021 “Tunnel” 17.09.2021 “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” 17.09.2021 “Le Bal des Folles” 17.09.2021 “The Accountant” September 18, 2021 “(T) Spaceship Surprise – Period 1” 09/19/2021 “Daddy’s Home 2” 09/20/2021 “Welcome to the Hartmanns” 09/21/2021 “Queen & Slim” 09/21/2021 “What Happened to Monday?” 09/21/2021 “Paranoia” 09/21/2021 “Castle of Glass” 09/22/2021 “The island” 23.09.2021 “The LEGO NINJAGO Movie” 23.09.2021 “The LEGO Batman Movie” 23.09.2021 “The LEGO Movie” 09/24/2021 “Savage x Fenty Show Vol.3” 09/24/2021 “Madame Mallory and the Scent of Curry” 09/25/2021 “Hidden Beauty” 09/26/2021 “Lights Out” 09/28/2021 “1917” 09/28/2021 “Cats” 09/28/2021 “UEFA Champions League 2021/22 – Tuesday top game: group stage – Matchday 2” 29.09.2021 “Dirty Office Party” 09/30/2021 “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”

New series from September 2021 on Amazon Prime Video

date title 09/01/2021 “The Lost Room – Season 1 (Starzplay)” 09/10/2021 “Voltaire High – The Girls Are Coming – Season 1” 09/10/2021 “PSG Ô Ville Lumière, 50 Ans De Légende – Season 1” 17.09.2021 “Thu, Re & Wed – Season 1” 09/24/2021 “Goliath Season 4” 09/24/2021 “Dinner Club – Season 1” 09/26/2021 “BMF – Season 1 (Starzplay)” 10/25/2021 “Lucifer – Season 6”

If there is still nothing for you in this selection, we still have five films on Amazon Prime Video that should definitely be watched. Surprisingly, the streaming service also offers quite a large range of thrillers, of which we can recommend a total of 31.

Sources: Netzwelt, Google, Rotten Tomatoes, own research

Do you want to read more from us? Follow us on Google News.