Adam Sandler slips into a serious leading role for a Netflix film

Adam Sandler (53) shows himself from a different acting side. The fans of comedians know him mainly from comedies such as “Grownups”, “My Invented Wife” or “50 First Dates”, in which, thanks to his humor, no spectator’s eye stays dry. Now the father of two is supposed to slip into a completely different and more serious role. Adam is supposed to take on the lead role in a drama.

As The Hollywood Reporter reported, the 53-year-old is said to have got his next film role. He is supposed to play the main character in the basketball drama “Hustle”. “Hustle” tells the story of a fallen talent scout who discovers an exceptionally talented player abroad with whom he wants to polish up his bad image. The strip is to appear exclusively on the Netflix streaming service and basketball legend LeBron James (35) is currently behind the camera as the producer of the whole thing.

Adam was able to prove once before that he can do more than just slapstick. Last year showed Netflix “The black diamond” with the American as a key figure. As a gambling addict jewelry dealer, he chases after a particularly valuable gemstone in order to be able to pay off his debts. Sandler has received critical acclaim for this performance, and his fans are also enthusiastic online.

Adam Sandler in January 2020

LeBron James in May 2020

Netflix / The Black Diamond Adam Sandler in “The Black Diamond”

89 In any case. He’s sure to play the character great. 18th No, that doesn’t fit …



