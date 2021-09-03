Abortion Act in Texas: Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki makes reporter announcement – News abroad

“You have never been pregnant.”

After this comment against a critical reporter, the White House spokeswoman now belongs to the headlines in the United States.

Jen Psaki, 42, on a tough new abortion law in the state of Texas: “I know you’ve never faced these decisions and have never been pregnant, but for the women out there who faced these decisions, this is it an incredibly difficult thing. ”

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks



A journalist had previously raised the question of how US President Joe Biden, 78, despite his beliefs, could support abortion. Psaki’s answer to the reporter’s question was widely shared on social networks.

The Texas Heartbeat Act prohibits abortion once the fetus’s heartbeat has been determined. This can be the case as early as the sixth week of pregnancy. Many women do not yet know that they are pregnant at this point. The only exception is for medical emergencies.

Biden had responded indignantly that the law had come into force on Wednesday and the US Supreme Court had rejected an urgent motion against it. The Supreme Court’s decision was “an unprecedented attack on a woman’s constitutional rights,” he said.

Biden is an avowed Catholic. He often talks about his beliefs and often emphasizes that belief helped him get through personal tragedy.









“He thinks it’s a woman’s right. It’s a woman’s body and it’s her choice, “said Psaki of the president’s stance on abortion.

Hollywood stars denounce the law

Dozens of Hollywood stars and artists, including Oscar winners Reese Witherspoon (45) and Rita Moreno (89), are storming against the new law.

“I stand behind the women of Texas who have the constitutional right to decide about their health and their bodies,” wrote Witherspoon on Twitter. She linked a call by the family planning organization “Planned Parenthood”, which calls for resistance with a petition.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks



US singer Pink (41) warned on Twitter that the “extreme” ban on abortion in Texas will serve as a blueprint for similar laws in other states if nothing is done about it.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks



Actress Kerry Washington called for the struggle for self-determination and free planning for the next generation. Amy Schumer, Eva Longoria, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks and many other celebrities also supported the action.