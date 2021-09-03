80,000 euros a month: Lottie Moss on OnlyFans career

It seems like a lucrative job for her! Kate Moss (47) little sister Lottie (23) has no problem dropping the covers – or selling them off right away! Because on her OnlyFans account, the beautiful blonde not only offers hot pictures for sale, her worn underwear is also for sale. And Lottie seems to be able to make a living from that.

In the podcast “Private Parts” the 23-year-old chatted with the host Jamie Laing (32) about her new job. Lottie has only been romping around on the online platform for a few weeks! The fact that the British woman currently earns the equivalent of around 80,000 euros a month shocked her interlocutor – but the model added: “You can easily make 100,000 euros upwards there if you are regularly at the start and have the necessary followers.”

This makes the new business really competitive for her with her original catwalk career, Lottie explained: “The reason I am not doing so much modeling at the moment is because I am doing this stuff now. It’s really fun!” Above all, she likes having full control over the content.

advertisement







Lottie and Kate Moss in London 2014

advertisement

Lottie Moss at an event in London, October 2019

advertisement

Lottie Moss in October 2019 in London

144 Yes, I think she will still have a real career there! 146 Well, maybe that’s more of a boom right now …



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz