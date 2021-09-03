▷ Classic six-packs: “300: Rise of an Empire” with Sullivan Stapleton and Eva Green on …

ProSieben

August 29, 2016. Powerful images, full of action: The second chapter of the world hit “300” not only impresses with the pithy “Blindspot” star Sullivan Stapleton as the legendary general of the Athenians in the fight against Persian aggressors. Especially worth seeing is the wonderfully vengeful Eva Green (“Casino Royale”) as Stapleton’s man-eating opponent … ProSieben shows “300: Rise of an Empire” for the first time on Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 11 p.m. Free TV.

“Despite the consistently good actors – and the outstanding performance of Ms. Green – 300: RISE OF AN EMPIRE is primarily a triumph of production design, costumes, brilliantly choreographed fight scenes and breathtaking CGI.”

CHICAGO SUN-TIMES, RICHARD ROEPER

Facts:

* The Persian Wars of the early 5th century BC BC already formed the background for Zack Snyder’s action hit “300”. The second chapter “Rise of an Empire” is strictly speaking neither a prequel nor a sequel, as the plot takes place parallel to the first part. In fact, the sea battle at Artemision took place at the same time as the battle at Thermopylae. Cult comic author Frank Miller himself provided the idea, although the long announced comic version “Xerxes” has still not been published to this day.









* The Australian Sullivan Stapleton, who can be seen in the new SAT.1 series “Blindspot” from September, takes on his first leading role in “300: Rise of an Empire”. Bond girl Eva Green fulfilled her long-cherished dream of playing an action hero with her acclaimed portrayal of the vengeful Artemisia.

Content: Greece in the year 478 BC: While King Leonidas of Sparta tries to stop tens of thousands of Persians near Thermopylae with only 300 warriors, the Athenian general Themistocles (Sullivan Stapleton) decides to set up a naval fleet against them. But with Artemisia (Eva Green) he faces a particularly cruel opponent: Because the military leader of the Persians does not only act on behalf of the god-king Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro), who once lost his father at Themistocles’ hand. As a child violated and abducted by Greek hoplites, she also leads a very personal campaign of revenge against her old home. Despite tricky tactics, Themistocles can hardly do anything against the sheer majority of the Persian army. As one of the few, seriously injured, he survived the cruel sea battle and realizes that there is only one chance of victory: an alliance with the warring Sparta …

"300: Rise of an Empire" (OT: "300: Rise of an Empire") Am Sonntag, 4. September 2016, um 23:00 Uhr Zum ersten Mal im Free-TV USA 2014 Genre: Action Regie: Noam Murro

