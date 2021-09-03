Friday, September 3, 2021
HomeNews▷ Classic six-packs: "300: Rise of an Empire" with Sullivan Stapleton and...
News

▷ Classic six-packs: “300: Rise of an Empire” with Sullivan Stapleton and Eva Green on …

By Arjun Sethi
0
48




08/29/2016 – 09:41

ProSieben

Classic six-packs: & quot; 300: Rise of an Empire & quot; with Sullivan Stapleton and Eva Green on September 4, 2016 on ProSieben

Unterföhring (ots)

August 29, 2016. Powerful images, full of action: The second chapter of the world hit “300” not only impresses with the pithy “Blindspot” star Sullivan Stapleton as the legendary general of the Athenians in the fight against Persian aggressors. Especially worth seeing is the wonderfully vengeful Eva Green (“Casino Royale”) as Stapleton’s man-eating opponent … ProSieben shows “300: Rise of an Empire” for the first time on Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 11 p.m. Free TV.

“Despite the consistently good actors – and the outstanding performance of Ms. Green – 300: RISE OF AN EMPIRE is primarily a triumph of production design, costumes, brilliantly choreographed fight scenes and breathtaking CGI.”

CHICAGO SUN-TIMES, RICHARD ROEPER

Facts:

* The Persian Wars of the early 5th century BC BC already formed the background for Zack Snyder’s action hit “300”. The second chapter “Rise of an Empire” is strictly speaking neither a prequel nor a sequel, as the plot takes place parallel to the first part. In fact, the sea battle at Artemision took place at the same time as the battle at Thermopylae. Cult comic author Frank Miller himself provided the idea, although the long announced comic version “Xerxes” has still not been published to this day.




* The Australian Sullivan Stapleton, who can be seen in the new SAT.1 series “Blindspot” from September, takes on his first leading role in “300: Rise of an Empire”. Bond girl Eva Green fulfilled her long-cherished dream of playing an action hero with her acclaimed portrayal of the vengeful Artemisia.

Content: Greece in the year 478 BC: While King Leonidas of Sparta tries to stop tens of thousands of Persians near Thermopylae with only 300 warriors, the Athenian general Themistocles (Sullivan Stapleton) decides to set up a naval fleet against them. But with Artemisia (Eva Green) he faces a particularly cruel opponent: Because the military leader of the Persians does not only act on behalf of the god-king Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro), who once lost his father at Themistocles’ hand. As a child violated and abducted by Greek hoplites, she also leads a very personal campaign of revenge against her old home. Despite tricky tactics, Themistocles can hardly do anything against the sheer majority of the Persian army. As one of the few, seriously injured, he survived the cruel sea battle and realizes that there is only one chance of victory: an alliance with the warring Sparta …

"300: Rise of an Empire" 
(OT: "300: Rise of an Empire")
Am Sonntag, 4. September 2016, um 23:00 Uhr
Zum ersten Mal im Free-TV
USA 2014
Genre: Action 
Regie: Noam Murro

Press contact:

ProSiebenSat.1 TV Deutschland GmbH

A company of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Peter Esch Kommunikation / PR Senior Editor / Deputy. Vice President Unit Fiction Medienallee 7 D-85774 Unterföhring Tel. +49 (89) 9507-1177 Peter.Esch@ProSiebenSat1.com www.ProSiebenSat1.com

Bildredaktion:

Walburgis von Westphalen
Tel. +49 [89] 9507-1193
Walburgis.Westphalen@ProSiebenSat1.com 

Geschäftsführung: Wolfgang Link (Vorsitzender), 
Dr. Markus Frerker, Katja Hofem, Zeljko Karajica, Dr. Oliver Merz
Firmensitz: Unterföhring 
HRB 168016 AG München 
USt-IdNr. DE256569591 
St.-Nr. 9143/104/10137

Original content by: ProSieben, transmitted by news aktuell


Previous articleSylvester Stallone – daughters congratulate dad: We celebrate in the Mucki-Bude! – People
Next article“Top Gun” sequel with Tom Cruise postponed again
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv