With baby in the Corona crisis: Cameron Diaz worries about dozens of things

Your baby is barely more than three months old. Now Cameron Diaz first has to pull it up in the middle of the Corona crisis. All sorts of things went through her head, admits the early retirement actress. But at least the division of labor with her husband Benji Madden is apparently going well.

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden became parents for the first time just in time for the turn of the year. In a live Instagram video, Diaz spoke about how helpful it is for the new parents to have different sleep rhythms. The Good Charlotte guitarist Madden is more of a night owl, while she prefers to go to bed early.

“It works so well for us as parents. I can go to bed a few hours earlier and he’ll feed her later,” says Diaz. “I’ll wake up early and spend the morning with her and Benji can sleep.”









“I eat way too much pasta”

In the same video, Diaz also talks about how, as a new mother, she is spending the corona isolation and motivating herself. “I get up in the morning and literally don’t stop moving until I put my head back on the pillow,” she explains. She is used to it: “My engine starts and I don’t run dry during the day.”

She can switch off a little in the evening while cooking, her favorite pastime. “Cooking is my place of well-being. It’s everything … I eat far too much pasta, I eat it every evening,” admits Diaz.

Unsettled by the corona crisis

At the same time, the former Hollywood actress admits that the pandemic is causing her great concern. “None of us know what will happen, when it will end or what the restart will look like,” says Diaz. “I’ve thought about dozens of things: Are we going to move away? Where do we raise our child? Everything that you think about.”

Finally, she came to the conclusion: “The best thing is to stay and be mindful for the time being.” Diaz adds: “Until there is a vaccination, we don’t know anything.”

The now 47-year-old was once one of the most prominent faces in Hollywood. Until 2014 she worked in numerous blockbusters such as “Gangs of New York”, “3 Angels for Charlie” or “Bad Teacher”. Then she retired from the film business. Her career as an actress was over, she said.