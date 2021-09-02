Will Smith crowns Jabari Banks as the new Fresh Prince

Will Smith surprises a newcomer with the lead role of the Prince of Bel-Air in Peacock’s drama series reboot and lets us be part of it via webcam. As fate would have it, the young actor is called Jabari Banks – like the wealthy relatives of his first series character.

Newcomer Jabari Banks is amazed when Hollywood star Will Smith calls him via webcam to tell him that he will be following in his footsteps as part of the new Peacock series Bel-Air. The undescribed young actor sheet was chosen for the lead role in the drama reboot of the series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which Smith once made a superstar. After all, he disguised himself at school in the style of the 90s series and already bears the name Banks, like Will’s well-heeled relatives from Bel-Air.

Banks has nothing to show at IMDb, but has a degree from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. In addition, he tries his hand at being a songwriter, singer, rapper and basketball player. So no bad prerequisites for the famous role of prince.









The hour-long drama series Bel-Air is about the clever but impulsive teenager Will (Banks), who grew up in West Philadelphia and messes with a gang during a fateful basketball game. His worried mother then sends him to his wealthy relatives from Bel-Air, the posh district of Los Angeles, where the boy from the streets of Philly is initially offensive.

The original series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air“Ran on NBC for six seasons through 1996. The idea for a dramatic reinterpretation came with a concept trailer by filmmaker Morgan Cooper, which caused a sensation last year. The NBC streaming service got serious and ordered two seasons under the banner of Smith’s production company Westbrook Studios and Universal Television to be produced. Showrunners are current, after some back and forth, TJ Brady (Shooter) and Rasheed Newson (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).

From November 19, Will Smith will appear as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in the tennis biopic “King Richard“To be seen (we reported). After that, among other things, “Bad Boys 4” and “Bright 2“On his career plan.

Will Smith surprises Jabari Banks with casting decision:

