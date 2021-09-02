Vin Diesel commemorates Paul Walker

This year the ninth part of the “Fast & Furious” series celebrates its premiere. The US theatrical release is scheduled for June 25th. The first part was published 20 years ago and enjoyed incredible success.

“Fast & Furious 9”: Vin Diesel honors Paul Walker

Fans had to say goodbye to an actor back in 2013. Paul Walker († 40) was killed in a car accident. The popular actor remains unforgotten to this day. Paul is also present with his “Fast & Furious” colleagues to this day.

Vin Diesel (53) regularly reminds of his friend and co-star on Instagram. Even now, shortly before the “Fast & Furious 9” premiere, he shares an old photo with his followers on Instagram.









Paul Walker and Vin Diesel sit next to each other on it. Both are wearing black sunglasses and are laughing at the camera with their biggest smiles.

“@meadowwalker sent me this picture and tells me how happy she is with the picture. Of course, one is filled with emotions, determination, and ultimately gratitude. Eternal brotherhood is a blessing that cannot be put into words “, writes Vin Diesel about his post.

Meadow Walker (22) is the daughter of the late Paul. You and the “Fast & Furious” actor maintain a close relationship with each other. Finally, Vin Diesel writes about his Instagram post: “Hope to make you proud … All the best, always. “