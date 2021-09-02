Úrsula Corberó in private: “House of Money” – Tokyo is so sexy on the internet

As the sexy bank robber Tokyo in the Netflix hit series “House of Money”, Úrsula Corberó has turned many viewers’ heads. Find out here for whom the heart of Spanish beauty beats privately.

We know it as Tokyo from the “House of Money” series. There she embodies an impulsive, unpredictable and, above all, seductive bank robber. In real life, the Spanish actress is called Úrsula Corberó.

Úrsula Corberó knew at the age of 6 that she wanted to become an actress one day

Today’s was born Netflix-Star 1989 in Spain’s metropolis Barcelona. Úrsula Corberó Delgado, the full name of the actress, is the daughter of the carpenter Pedro Corberó and his wife Esther Delgado. She has an older sister named Mónica. At the age of six, she first expressed her mother’s desire to become an actress. Corberó’s mother, who did many odd jobs to support the family, was forced to sacrifice her afternoons to bring little Úrsula to her auditions in Barcelona, ​​over 60 kilometers away.

International breakthrough thanks to “House of Money” Tokyo

However, it quickly turned out that Úrsula was a real natural, which is why she has been an integral part of the screens since her first major role on Catalan television. She began her career in 2002 as Maria on the Spanish TV show “Mirall Trencat” when she was only 13 years old. In addition, Úrsula took part in numerous commercials at the beginning of her career. In 2005 she finally got the role of Sara in the Spanish television series “Ventdelpla” before her breakthrough came with the teen drama television series “Fisica o Quimica”. In 2017 she was finally cast as Tokyo for the Netflix series “House of Money”. A role that also made her internationally known. Most recently, the Spaniard was in front of the camera for the science fiction film “Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins”.

Úrsula Corberó also works as a model

Apart from the film world, the well-trained film beauty also works as a model. She has already stood in front of the camera for well-known brands such as BVLGARI, Calzedonia, Maybelline and many others. The dark-haired series beauty is currently on the cover of the Spanish “Vogue”.

Úrsula Corberó privately with friend Chino Darín

Unlike her series character Tokyo, who lost her great love in a bank robbery, Úrsula Corberó seems to have long since found her private happiness. Since 2016, the Spanish actress has been dating the Argentine actor Chino Darín, whom she met on the set of the Spanish series “La Embajada”. How happy the two are is made clear by several private Instagram photos of the actress. The couple live together in Madrid.









That’s how sexy “Money Heist” Tokyo is on Instagram

Úrsula Corberó likes to show her sexy side not only in front of the camera. On her official Instagram account there are several seductive snapshots that show the beautiful Spaniard in freely revealing poses – much to the delight of her 21 million Instagram fans.

Fun facts! You Didn’t Know That About The Money House Beauty

Mathilda, played by Natalie Portman in the film “Léon – The Professional” became a legendary figure and is a popular motif for Halloween costumes every year. Corberó was also inspired by the cult figure for her “House of Money” role, as can be seen in some of her outfits and her hairstyle.

Úrsula Corberó is known for staying under 60 pounds over the years thanks to her strict adherence to diets and exercise. She adheres to an intensive training program that she carries out with the help of her personal trainer.

Corberó describes himself as a feminist. In an interview with “Mujer Hoy” she once said: “The great struggle for women is that we may need a little more balance so that it is equal.”

The actress is considered an animal lover. She herself has a dog named Lolita.

Úrsula Corberó profile

Name: Úrsula Corberó Delgado

Place of birth: Barcelona, ​​Spain

Date of birth: August 11, 1989

Age: 32

Astrological sign Leo

Occupation: actress and model

Marital status: single, no children

Height: 1.67 meters

Weight: 59 kilos

Úrsula Corberó Instagram and Twitter

