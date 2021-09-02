Twitter is working on Bitcoin integration in the tip function

In May, Twitter started the test of a tip function with which you can pump money into the coffee register with your favorite Twitter account. Initially, the Cash.app, Patreon, Bandcamp, Venmo or PayPal should be available as payment methods.

As the developer Alessandro Paluzzi found out, Twitter is also working on integrating Bitcoin so that you can store your Bitcoin wallet and receive the crypto currency. Twitter uses the Lightning network, which gets by with fewer transaction fees than Bitcoin’s mainnet.

#Twitter is working on the ability to receive tips in #Bitcoin ? pic.twitter.com/uycD3qsR5F – Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) September 1, 2021

Twitter’s Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour confirmed the leak from Paluzzi as real shortly afterwards and added a “soon”. There is therefore no specific date yet. It would be good if it didn’t just stay with Bitcoin in the future, but since Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, is a Bitcoin enthusiast, they will probably only offer that for the time being.

