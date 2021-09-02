Trial and Co .: Johnny Depp should get a documentary

In recent years, things have not been going well for actor Johnny Depp (57). Alcohol, debt, drugs and, recently, serious allegations of violence by his ex-partner Amber Heard (34) – the image of the once so celebrated film star has suffered quite a bit recently. But negative headlines in particular have great potential to be analyzed in detail by filmmakers: Therefore, a three-part documentary about Johnnys Crash to be rotated!

As Daily Mail reported that the shooting was the Johnny-Documentary already in full swing: his story is to be filmed in the USA and Great Britain by the production company Optomen and the television station ITV. The topic of the three-part series is apparently also the current developments around the violence allegations of his ex-wife Amber Heard and the failure of his appeal. The 57-year-old was described in a British newspaper as a “woman’s thug” against which he tried to take legal action in vain.

Johnny himself has not yet commented on the documentary. It should be clear, however, that a film adaptation with the intention of showing his “crash” could do further damage to the reputation of the curse of the Caribbean stars – as last in November when he played his role as Gellert Grindelwald had to give up in the hit movie Fantastic Beasts.









Johnny Depp in February 2020

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 2015

Johnny Depp, actor

43 I guess so. He certainly doesn’t want more to come out. 87 I do not think so. That would seem like he had something to hide.



