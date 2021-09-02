Trial and Co .: Johnny Depp should get a documentary

In recent years, things have not been going well for actor Johnny Depp (57). Alcohol, debt, drugs and, recently, serious allegations of violence by his ex-partner Amber Heard (34) – the image of the once so celebrated film star has suffered quite a bit recently. But negative headlines in particular have great potential to be analyzed in detail by filmmakers: Therefore, a three-part documentary about Johnnys Crash to be rotated!
As Daily Mail reported that the shooting was the Johnny-Documentary already in full swing: his story is to be filmed in the USA and Great Britain by the production company Optomen and the television station ITV. The topic of the three-part series is apparently also the current developments around the violence allegations of his ex-wife Amber Heard and the failure of his appeal. The 57-year-old was described in a British newspaper as a “woman’s thug” against which he tried to take legal action in vain.
Johnny himself has not yet commented on the documentary. It should be clear, however, that a film adaptation with the intention of showing his “crash” could do further damage to the reputation of the curse of the Caribbean stars – as last in November when he played his role as Gellert Grindelwald had to give up in the hit movie Fantastic Beasts.
