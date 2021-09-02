Thursday, September 2, 2021
HomeNewsTrial and Co .: Johnny Depp should get a documentary
News

Trial and Co .: Johnny Depp should get a documentary

By Sonia Gupta
0
75




In recent years, things have not been going well for actor Johnny Depp (57). Alcohol, debt, drugs and, recently, serious allegations of violence by his ex-partner Amber Heard (34) – the image of the once so celebrated film star has suffered quite a bit recently. But negative headlines in particular have great potential to be analyzed in detail by filmmakers: Therefore, a three-part documentary about Johnnys Crash to be rotated!

As Daily Mail reported that the shooting was the Johnny-Documentary already in full swing: his story is to be filmed in the USA and Great Britain by the production company Optomen and the television station ITV. The topic of the three-part series is apparently also the current developments around the violence allegations of his ex-wife Amber Heard and the failure of his appeal. The 57-year-old was described in a British newspaper as a “woman’s thug” against which he tried to take legal action in vain.

Johnny himself has not yet commented on the documentary. It should be clear, however, that a film adaptation with the intention of showing his “crash” could do further damage to the reputation of the curse of the Caribbean stars – as last in November when he played his role as Gellert Grindelwald had to give up in the hit movie Fantastic Beasts.




Johnny Depp in February 2020
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in 2015
Johnny Depp, actor


Previous article“I don’t know if there is the love of my life”
Next articleBitcoin back over $ 50,000
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv