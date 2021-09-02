“Top Gun” and “Mission: Impossible”: start of the films with Tom Cruise postponed again

“Mission: Impossible 7” and “Top Gun: Maverick” are still a long time coming: the theatrical releases of the two films have been postponed again.

“Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise (59) will no longer be shown in cinemas in 2021. As reported by “Variety”, Paramount has postponed the sequel to the cult film “Top Gun – They fear neither death nor the devil” from the 1980s. This also has an impact on the theatrical release of “Mission: Impossible 7”.









In the USA, the aviator action flick is set to premiere on May 27, 2022 instead of November 19, 2021. “Mission: Impossible 7” was supposed to start on this day. In order not to compete, the seventh part of the agent film series will start on September 30, 2022. Paramount has also postponed Jackass Forever. The comedy with Johnny Knoxville (50) should actually be shown in German cinemas from October 28, 2021. The new US start is February 4, 2022.

The action adventure “Top Gun: Maverick”, in which Cruise becomes Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell once more, and “Mission: Impossible 7”, in which the actor slips back into the role of Ethan Hunt, were previously due to the Corona -Pandemic and an expected lower cinema attendance postponed.

CodeList