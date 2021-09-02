This actor was his Batman replacement for Ben Affleck · KINO.de

Ben Affleck played Batman in Zack Snyder’s DC films, but he wasn’t on board straight away. Therefore another actor was planned.

In “The Batman” by Matt Reeves we will Batman next see in a solo film on the big screen. There Robert Pattinson (“Twilight”) takes on the role of the Dark Knight, a choice that is considered controversial. Pattinson’s Batman will be physically different from his predecessor Ben Affleck. Even if Zack Snyder’s election was not received quite as critically, Affleck was not the only candidate for the role.

During his visit to the Happy Sad Confused Podcast (via ComicBook.com), Snyder not only talked about his all-time DC dream project, but also revealed which actors had been Batman’s second choice. We are talking about the Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaertsthat many will surely know from the Netflix film “The Old Guard” and the drama “The Danish Girl”.

“The Old Guard” star had concerns

However, like Affleck at the beginning of the negotiations for “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, Schoenaerts has concerns about the role, as Snyder recalls. He had the feeling that when he was in his mid-30s, he was too young to play the role of Batman, who should be in his mid-40s:

“I’ve talked to him a lot about it. He never got on the suit, but I took a bunch of test pictures because Ben [Affleck] was undecided. And I don’t blame him. Everyone should be hesitant when asked, ‘Do you want to play Batman?’ “

In the end, Affleck accepted the role as Batman. But that doesn’t mean that we won’t see Schoenaerts as Dark Knights under any circumstances. Finally, Zack Snyder reiterated in the conversation that he would very much like to film the comic “Batman: The Dark Knight Returns” and that the film would definitely have to do without Affleck. Perhaps Snyder will bring Schoenaerts back into the conversation at this point. Before that, however, on March 3, 2022, Robert Pattinson’s version of the Dark Knight awaits us.

