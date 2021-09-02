The Tomorrow War – The aliens show themselves: Chris Pratt has to stand up to them in the trailer!

Over the past few weeks and months we’ve heard a lot about the aliens that Chris Pratt is in The Tomorrow War make life hard. But how do the extraterrestrial visitors featured in the end-time actioner by Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie) invade earth to end life as we know it forever, actually from?

The clear, rather unsavory answer can be found in the official second trailer! If it weren’t for the tentacle-like extensions, the invaders could be mistaken for bald-shaven giant rats, but they are still not to be trifled with. This is supported by mountains of human remainsthat are anywhere in the world of The Tomorrow War are draped.

A big blockbuster cinema for the television at home

As with real rats, it is the sheer mass of enemies that makes moving forward and exterminating so difficult. To make matters worse, the strange beasts are also excellent swimmers, skilled at planing, and arguably just the vanguard of an even greater threat.

And yet Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) is ready to fight in the new trailer. When others are about to give up, resignedly claiming that their commitment would make no difference after all, he is convinced: “You are wrong on that point. I don’t believe that one bit! “

Shortly afterwards, when he faces one of the monsters, armed only with a simple ax, he immediately lets his words be followed by deeds. It rumbles, crashes, explodes and rattles a lot. Finally was The Tomorrow War originally intended for the big cinema screen and not the television at home.









The fact that it was only enough for the premiere on a small scale is a result of the corona crisis and cinema closings costing US $ 200 million. Because that’s exactly how much Amazon put down for the worldwide distribution rights at the beginning of the year, but it also brings a potential blockbuster into the house. Chris McKay’s end-time alien alternative has what it takes Terminator in any case.

Chris Pratt has to save the world again

It is a desolate world that Pratt’s character Dan Forester in The Tomorrow War is thrown into it. Alien invaders have wiped out almost all of humanity and are on the verge of winning the final decisive battle. In their distress, the remaining scientists devise a dramatic plan:

A select few will be sent back in time to warn the world of the invasion due to take place in 2051. Your only hope now is to take experienced soldiers and civilians from the past into the future so that they can still gain the upper hand in the fight against the aliens.

This death-defying group of volunteers includes former high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt), who is determined to pull the world out of the loop for his little daughter.

Together with the brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (JK Simmons), he begins a bitter race against time to change the fate of humanity.

It starts on July 2nd – free of charge for all active Amazon Prime subscribers, of course!

Written on June 15, 2021 by Torsten Schrader

That could be interesting too