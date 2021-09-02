The 10 best movies with Tom Hanks

These are the top films starring Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

Thomas Jeffrey Hanks was born on July 9, 1956 in Concord, California. Without exaggeration, he can be described as one of the best actors of his generation – and also one of the nicest. Despite his success (2 Oscars, 82 other prizes, 152 nominations), Mr. Nice Guy is simply an accessible, friendly and down-to-earth person. Second marriage without scandal to fellow actor Rita Wilson (seen together in Schlaflos in Seattle), two children (plus two from his first marriage, of which son Colin is also an actor). Almost a bit scary, this Mr. Hanks – he is not only successful as an actor, but also as a producer (Mamma Mia, Band of Brothers, Evan Almighty and others), author (That Thing you do!) And as a dubbing voice (Toy Story 1-4). And then he also collects – totally sympathetic – old, mechanical typewriters.

10th place: In a class of their own (A League of their own, 1992)









IMDb assessment: 7.2

7.2

Who streams a class of their own (A League of their own, 1992):

Plot:



There is no crying in baseball: Because most US men served in World War II in 1943 and there was no wanting to do without professional baseball, the first women’s baseball league with four teams was founded. One of the coaches is the former baseball star Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks), whose team includes the feisty Dotti (Geena Davis) and the attractive Mae (Madonna). At first, neither Jimmy nor the baseball fans care about the games, but that changes quickly …

9th place: Terminal (2004)











IMDb assessment: 7.3

7.3

Who streams Terminal (2004):

Plot:



When Viktor Navorski (Tom Hanks) left his home on a plane to New York, he had no idea what the consequences would be for him. Because a coup at the departure point brings about political changes – and when Viktor lands in the Big Apple, his passport is invalid. Now stateless, he is denied entry to the USA and the airport security chief banishes him to the arrivals hall. Without money or knowledge of English, he nests in a waiting room. Sympathetic, with subtle humor and based on a true story.

8th place: Apollo 13 (1995)











IMDb assessment: 7.6

7.6

Who streams Apollo 13 (1995):

Plot:



Less than a year after astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the moon in 1969, space missions are no longer a big deal. When Jim Lovell (Hanks), Fred Haise (Paxton) and Jack Swigert (Bacon) set out for the moon with Apollo 13, the media showed little interest. Until an oxygen tank in the Apollo capsule explodes. “” Houston, we have a problem! “” – Lovell’s radio message becomes the greatest understatement in space history. Under flight director Gene Kranz (Harris), NASA employees do everything they can to save the helpless astronauts drifting in space. Nine times Oscar-nominated, superbly staged and well played reconstruction of the near-tragedy.

7th place: A gift is still too expensive (Money Pit, 1986)









IMDb assessment: 6.4

6.4

Who is a gift is still too expensive (Money Pit, 1986) streams:

Plot:



Walter Tom Hanks) and his girlfriend Anna (Shelley Long) are looking for a suitable domicile because they want to get married. One day Walter receives a very cheap offer that exceeds all expectations. Because in front of you is a fantastic old house that you can get very cheaply. So don’t hesitate and grab it. But what looked like a dream quickly turns out to be a shack where pretty much everything is rotten. The front door falls out of the frame, the banister collapses and the water pipe is rusted. But the couple in love is determined not to be discouraged and masters the chaos with tremendous humor, which is getting worse every day. Iconic DIY fun that is still entertaining even after 30 years – just think of Hanks’ hysterical laughing attack when the bathtub cracks through the ceiling …

6th place: The Green Mile (1999)











IMDb assessment: 8.6

8.6

Who streams The Green Mile (1999):

Plot:



In a US provincial prison in the 1930s: Supervisor Edgecomb (Hanks) runs his department, the death row inmate, with prudence. One day the gigantic black John Coffey (Duncan) is brought in: He is said to have raped and killed two girls – even though he looks so peaceful, childlike and good-natured! When the gentle giant seems to be working miracles, Edgecomb doubts his guilt. An epically broad, subtle and emotional prison drama based on a story by horror writer Stephen King.









5th place: Philadelphia (1993)











IMDb assessment: 7.7

7.7

Who streams Philadelphia (1993):

Plot:



Lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) is top of the job. When the law firm he works for learns that he has AIDS, he is fired for flimsy reasons. Andrew does not want to let this discrimination rest. With the help of his partner Miguel (Antonio Banderas) and star lawyer Joe Miller (Denzel Washington), who is initially hostile to him, he takes him to court. The moving plea for tolerance earned the grandiose Tom Hanks his first Oscar, and Bruce Springsteen’s title song Streets of Philadelphia also received one.

4th place: Saving Private Ryan (1998) Saving Private Ryan









IMDb assessment: 8.6

8.6

Who streams Saving Private Ryan (1998): Saving Private Ryan:

Plot:



Normandy, June 6, 1944: US landing craft head for French soil, a little later a German barrage causes horrific losses. Spielberg’s rock-hard entry shows the horror of battle in oppressive authenticity. The rest of the visually stunning epic is devoted to the question: How much does a single life count in a war? Captain Miller (Tom Hanks) is supposed to track down Private Ryan (Matt Damon) with his unit behind the enemy lines, whose three brothers have already fallen. A real-life milestone in film history that has been awarded five Oscars.

3rd place: Captain Philips (2013)











IMDb assessment: 7.8

7.8

Who streams Captain Philips (2013):

Plot:



In April 2009, the experienced US captain Richard Phillips (Tom Hanks) boarded the US-flagged container ship Maersk Alabama in the port of Oman. The cargo consists mainly of food from the UN relief agency for East Africa. But before the destination Mombasa is reached, two boats with armed pirates appear off the coast of Somalia, which Phillips can barely avoid. The next day, the attackers commanded by Muse (Barkhad Abdi) return and board the freighter. The crew is hiding in the engine room. A real nightmare begins for the captain and his crew. he story is true, the suspense is real, and Tom Hanks plays superbly. An oppressively realistic thriller right up to the strong finale.

2nd place: Cast Away – Verschollen (2000)









IMDb assessment: 8.0

8.0

Who streams Cast Away (2000):

Plot:



The quick reunion with his fiancée Kelly (Helen Hunt) doesn’t work: The transport jet with Fed ex-controller Chuck (Tom Hanks) on board has to make an emergency landing over the Pacific; he is stranded as the only survivor on a deserted island. In the fight against loneliness, a volleyball becomes his best “buddy” The highly emotional Robinsonad lives from Tom Hanks’ Oscar-nominated game, production was dormant for months so that he could lose weight. Meanwhile, director Robert Zemeckis shot the thriller Shades of Truth.

1st place: Forrest Gump (1994)











IMDb assessment: 8.8

8.8

Who streams Forrest Gump (1994):

Plot:



Sitting at a bus stop, Forrest Gump (Hanks) tells strangers his life story, which is as eventful as it is unusual: Not exactly gifted with intelligence and dependent on walking aids as a child, he later becomes a football star, becomes a Vietnam War hero, table tennis professional, shrimp millionaire, and watches the break-in into the Watergate Hotel, meet the president and experience all kinds of other memorable things. Only with love is he not so lucky. US contemporary history to laugh and cry – a masterpiece! Six Oscars, including one for Tom Hanks.

