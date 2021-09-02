THAT’S WHY Mila Kunis doesn’t want any more children!

Yes, yes, being a parent is sometimes very difficult, especially when you have several kids at the same time. Mila Kunis therefore has a very specific reason why she doesn’t want more than two …

Mila Kunis (34) and Hubby Ashton Kutcher (39) are something like our unspoken #couplegoals. Because the two are not only super funny and ready for any joke, they are also wonderfully normal when it comes to relationships and small quarrels, for example when it comes to the question of where their children should go to school. But now the beautiful actress surprises us with the news that she doesn’t want to have any more children until further notice …

That’s why Mila Kunis doesn’t want more than two children …

At the premiere of her new movie “A Bad Moms Christmas”, the 34-year-old revealed that the family planning with her two kids Wyatt (3) and the eleven-month-old Dimitri has been completed for the time being. The reason: She doesn’t want her children in are outnumbered! “I will only have two. I’ve heard the transition from two to three children is said to be the hardest. It’s hardest when they outnumber you. All is well right now. One hand, one hand. One eye, one eye. Two people, two kids. “ However, the beauty does not completely rule out further offspring, especially if her two offspring are old enough “to play with each other” and “to take care of yourself“.









Your children are your weakness

Her attitude towards being parents was also the reason why she wanted to do the role in the comedy series “Bad Moms”. Mila thinks that there is no such thing as the perfect “Super Mom”. But her priorities with motherhood have completely changed. She admitted to “The Edit” that she always cares about her kids. “When it comes to my children, I am the most vulnerable. My job comes and goes. Sometimes you have one, sometimes you don’t. My children are only concerned with one thing. That makes me a mess. “

Oh, how comforting that even superstars like Mila Kunis sometimes don’t have everything under control. Still, it’s a shame that the Kunis-Kutcher family planning has been completed. We were already looking forward to more Mini-Milas and Ashtons … 💁😍

