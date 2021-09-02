Thursday, September 2, 2021
HomeNews"That day changed my life"
News

“That day changed my life”

By Arjun Sethi
0
36




There are days that an actor will never forget: Anne Hathaway remembers a very special day that turned her whole life upside down.

There are moments in life that you never forget. Actress Anne Hathaway also has a day that she particularly fondly remembers: August 3, 2001. She explained the reason to the teleschau agency: “On that day, ‘Suddenly Princess’ was published.”

The actress had achieved her worldwide breakthrough with the role of shy Mia, who unexpectedly became Princess of the Kingdom of Genovia, alongside Julie Andrews (“Mary Poppins”). “That day changed my life. Every year on August 3rd, I send a big prayer of thanks to the universe,” said the now 36-year-old. “That day my dreams came true!”




Previously, Hathaway had starred in the television series “Six Under One Roof”. After “Suddenly Princess” all doors opened for the actress. Numerous other roles followed such as in “The Devil Wears Prada” with Meryl Streep, in “Interstellar” with George Clooney and in “Les Misérables”, for which she received an Oscar and a Golden Globe Award.

In 2004 the sequel “Suddenly Princess 2” was published, which was just as successful as its predecessor. So far, there is only one script for “Suddenly Princess 3”. On the talk show “Watch What Happens Live” Hathaway revealed that she, Julie Andrews and producer Debra Martin Chase want to make the film. “However, it has to be perfect because we love the series as much as you do. We don’t want to deliver anything until it’s finished. But we’re working on it.”


Previous article“John Wick 4” star celebrates Keanu Reeves and the director · KINO.de
Next articleItaly: Why vacationing on Lake Garda is addicting
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv