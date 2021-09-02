Sweet snapshot of her daughter: Kim Kardashian celebrates 250 million Instagram followers – entertainment

Kim Kardashian is a big name on Instagram. Photo: Asatur Yesayants / Shutterstock.com





Kim Kardashian celebrates a special milestone on Instagram. In addition, the entrepreneur published a sweet snapshot of her daughter.

Kim Kardashian (40) celebrated a personal record on Instagram with a post: the reality TV star is now followed by 250 million subscribers. “I love you guys!”, Wrote the 40-year-old enthusiastically in the post and added emojis with lots of hearts. She also published two cute snapshots.

“I wanted to post this picture because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies, my life would be complete,” she writes about the photos. Her daughter Chicago (3) and her little cousins ​​Stormi (3) and True (3) can be seen on it. Kim Kardashian linked their mothers in the first picture: Kylie Jenner (24) and Khloé Kardashian (37). The three little girls in the pictures are hugging each other and exchanging kisses.









Kim Kardashian can’t hold a candle to a sister when it comes to the number of followers: Kylie Jenner has 263 million Instagram subscribers, while Khloé Kardashian has “only” 180 million. The fourth in the league, model Kendall Jenner (25), is still ahead of her older sister with 186 million. Kourtney Kardashian (42), on the other hand, has to be satisfied with 140 million followers. Football star Cristiano Ronaldo (36) holds the record: 337 million followers follow his career on Instagram. He is followed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (49; 266 million) and Ariana Grande (28; 264 million).

In addition to daughter Chicago, Kim Kardashian also has North (8) and sons Saint (5) and Psalm (2). The businesswoman officially filed for divorce from Kanye West (44) in February. The two married in 2014.





