Thursday, September 2, 2021
Storm of love: Lorenzo Patané inspires fans with a new look

By Sonia Gupta
“Storm of Love”
Lorenzo Patané suddenly looks different

Lorenzo Patanè is "Robert Saalfeld" The spirited star chef is the son of the hotel owner couple Werner and Charlotte Saalfeld and has had a hard blow of fate behind him: His great love Miriam dies giving birth to their daughter Valentina. Robert finds a new love in nanny Eva. Together they move to Verona with Valentina to take over a restaurant there. Again and again, however, his family leads Robert back to the Fürstenhof. There, in season 14, he faces private and professional challenges: Eva wants a child of her own, but cannot have one for health reasons. In addition, Robert takes over shares in the Hozrl - and clashes with his uncle André and Christoph Saalfeld. Patanè returns after two main season roles and several guest appearances "storm of Love" return. Since February 1, 2018, he has been part of the permanent ensemble again. Fun fact: TV chef Patanè actually owns an Italian restaurant and wine bar with his mother. Not in Verona, but in Stuttgart.

Lorenzo Patane

© ARD / Christof Arnold

“Storm of love” news in the GALA ticker: Lorenzo Patané now wears a full beard +++ Louisa von Spies shows her daughter +++ Is the season finale already in autumn 2021?

“Storm of Love”: data and facts

  • “Sturm der Liebe” is a German love telenovela in “Erste”
  • It runs Monday through Friday at 3:10 p.m.
  • On September 26, 2005, “Storm of Love” was broadcast for the first time
  • So far there are 17 seasons
  • “Storm of Love” is created in Bavaria Filmstadt in Munich. The location for the exterior shots for the Hotel “Fürstenhof” is a small place in Upper Bavaria.

“Storm of Love” 2021: All news at a glance

September 1, 2021

Lorenzo Patané inspires fans with a new look

He has been one of the favorites on “Sturm der Liebe” since season one: Lorenzo Patané, 44. His charm immediately captured the hearts of fans. The actor has Italian, more precisely Sicilian, roots. For years the audience had got used to his southern appearance, but now the actor wanted to change.

On Instagram, the “Robert” actor shows himself with gray hair – and a full beard! Lorenzo Patané sends holiday greetings from Rome. The 44-year-old poses for the camera in several photos. The fans like what they see there. “With the beard you look like George Clooney’s brother. It looks so good on you !!”, “The beard suits you” and “You look great!”, Enthuses the community.

August 31, 2021

Ex- “Sturm der Liebe” star Louisa von Spies shares rare recordings of her daughter

Louisa von Spies, 37, floats in absolute motherhood. After the actress became a mom for the first time in 2019, her second child saw the light of day in June of this year. The former “Storm of Love” actress does not reveal much about her private life. The names of their children are still unknown to this day. However, the 37-year-old rarely makes an exception on Instagram: this is also the case now!

Louisa von Spies apparently did not want to withhold these pictures from her followers. It shows her two-year-old girl who apparently took on a special task at the weekend. The little one was a flower girl, as Spies revealed in her story. The pictures show her daughter in a cute white dress with a red bow. On her head she wears a wreath of yellow wildflowers and white gypsophila. And the photos reveal another tiny detail: Apparently Louisa von Spies’ daughter likes to wear her hair like her mother: tied in a high bun. The actress, who lives in New York, writes: “To eternal love”.

August 30, 2021

When does the 18th season of “Storm of Love” start?

As of December 2020, “Sturm der Liebe” fans can follow the romance between the dream couple Maja von Thalheim (Christina Arends, 30) and Florian Vogt (Arne Löber, 28). A lot has happened since then: After the couple separated, Maja’s sister is currently causing a stir at the “Fürstenhof”. But viewers hope that Maja and Florian will finally find each other again and seal their love at the big season finale with a wedding.

When exactly the end of the 17th season is planned, the broadcaster has not yet communicated publicly. In fact, everything points to the fact that the “storm of love” dream couple will apparently find each other again in autumn. Another detail speaks for an early end of the current season: With the exception of the 16th season, which ended in December 2020, the other final moments were already broadcast on TV between October and November. Although fans then have to say goodbye to the current couple, they can look forward to the new beginning. The 18th season should therefore be broadcast on the day after the dream wedding and tie in with the story.

You can see “Sturm der Liebe” from Monday to Friday at 3:10 pm on ARD.

Sources used: ard.de, mannheim24.de, instagram.com

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
