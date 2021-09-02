Similar? Bachelorette-Maurice confused with Leo DiCaprio!

Is Maurice Deufel (26) really the image of this Hollywood star? The Baden-Württemberg resident is looking for great love on TV this year: At The Bachelorette, the student wants to conquer the heart of Maxime Herbord (26) – and certainly score points with his good looks. Will the rose lady also immediately notice a similarity? According to his own statement, will Maurice namely occasionally confused with Leonardo DiCaprio (46)!

The hobby baker revealed that RTL. Accordingly, he is often pointed out to the similarity to the “The Beach” actor – but in his younger years. In terms of hairstyle, that would even fit: Like the young Leo wears too Maurice his hair a little longer and blown to the side in a light wave. And like the 46-year-old, the charming smile has it all.

But much more important than the comparison with the film legend should be for Maurice its effect on the bachelorette: Whether the Leo twin at Maxim can land? The hottie from Lake Constance wants to inspire beauty with his baking and cooking skills – and dreams of a romantic future with house and child.

Bachelorette participant Maurice Deufel

Leonardo DiCaprio 2002

Maxime Herbord, influencer

