Shortly before the trial: Amber Heard’s lawyers run away

Can Amber Heard (34) still legally defend himself against Johnny Depp (57)? Since their separation in 2016 there has been a war of roses between the two actors: Because the “Drive Angry” actress accuses her ex of having been violent towards her in the marriage, the latter is now going to court for alleged defamation against her – should shortly the process begin. Yes, yes Amber has a chance to stand up to her ex in this procedure? After all, the defenders seem to jump out of the blonde!

From legal documents that The blast are available, it emerges that both the renowned lawyer and co-founder of the Time’s Up campaign, Roberta Kaplan, and three other lawyers want to retire as defenders for the 34-year-old. You still stand by the Hollywood beauty in an advisory capacity and are said to have declared: “We believe Amber and we believe in Amber. “ The reason for their withdrawal has nothing to do with the process itself – but due to the current health situation, trips are currently more expensive, which is why Amber Elaine Bredehoft, a local Virginia attorney, has handled her case.

Johnnys However, the lawyer does not seem to believe this justification: Ambers Defense lawyers had stood by her “inexplicably” for years and now turned away from her. “We want to find out why”explains the Pirates of the Caribbean Stars legal counsel.









advertisement

Hollywood star Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in September 2015 in Toronto

advertisement

Actress Amber Heard in Los Angeles in January 2020

advertisement

“Drive Angry” actress Amber Heard in July 2019 in Giffoni Valle Piana

279 I am sure that changing her lawyers will not affect the process. 1011 Amber would certainly have had a much better chance with the renowned lawyer Roberta Kaplan.



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz