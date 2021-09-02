She seduces her fans with this sexy lingerie

March 04, 2021 – 10:09 am clock

Rihanna’s sexy spring greeting

Rihanna (33) unofficially heralds spring with a new photo: Because looking at it can get hot! For the singer, the extremely revealing eye-catcher is not only a guarantee of likes, but also a smart business move.

Rihanna: Hot seduction in a tight flower look







Even if Rihanna has just gotten rather quiet musically, the 33-year-old will not be forgotten with this hot eye-catcher! In tight panties and bra, the singer lolls on a lounger and looks seductively into the camera. She presents her curves and at the same time shows the latest creations of her lingerie label “Savage X Fenty”. The motto “Sex sells” is an absolute win-win situation for the business woman: Rihanna’s open-hearted photo ensures likes and ringing tills.

Sex Sells: But sometimes it goes wrong!