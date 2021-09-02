Selena Gomez is proud of her Disney past

Selena Gomez is “incredibly proud” of her past on the Disney Channel. Now she can be found on a TV set again.
the essentials in brief
- US singer and actress Selena Gomez is grateful for her career opportunities.
- The 29-year-old is “very proud” of working at Disney at a young age.
- In the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” Gomez now plays a role again.
Selena Gomez is “incredibly proud” of her past on the Disney Channel. The 29-year-old singer and actress made her fame through the station as a child. She stressed that she is grateful for the opportunities that have been offered to her in her career.
About her new role in the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” she said to “Radio Times”: “I was looking for another series that I could do. I’m also very proud of the work I did at Disney, by the way. It shaped me in a way. “
Selena Gomez caused a stir earlier this month with a comment about the station. The brunette beauty said she gave her life away to Disney at a very young age. But she would not have known that she was doing this. She was still a child and just ran around on the set.
Happy TV return for Selena Gomez
Now, though, Gomez is enjoying her return to television and admits. She admits that she likes the chance to play “someone her age”.
The actress, who plays alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short on the series, raved: “I’m like a sponge and soak up all the wisdom I can get. It’s just nice to be on TV again. And it’s nice to be cast as someone my age, which never happens. “
