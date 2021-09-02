Sat.1 Gold replaces “Herzblatt” -Susi with Julia Roberts

In the past few years, Susi Müller has been the voice of Sat.1 Gold. The presenter and spokeswoman achieved fame above all as the “Herzblatt” voice and has been a program announcer for the specialty broadcaster of the ProSiebenSat.1 Group since 2016. At times, Müller was even seen before the start of prime time (DWDL.de reported). But now the “Herzblatt” voice has had its day on Sat.1 Gold.

As the broadcaster has confirmed to DWDL.de, Daniela Hoffmann is now the broadcaster’s new Voice station. It can already be heard from this Monday, March 1st. Hoffmann is an actress and voice actress. She was seen, among other things, in some “Polizeiruf 110” issues and played in the ZDF series “Der Landarzt”. Most viewers probably know her as the German voice of Julia Roberts, and she has been the voice of the US actress since 1990.









In addition, Hoffmann has dubbed a number of US actresses in recent years. Including Queen Latifah in “Ice Age” (as Ellie, the Mammoth), Vanessa Rubio in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”, Calista Flockhart in various productions or Catherine Zeta-Jones in “The Phantom”. But Hoffmann can not only speak actresses, she is currently also the German voice of the on-board computer of the USS Discovery in “Star Trek: Discovery”.

Because most viewers know the new Voice station as Julia Roberts, Sat.1 Gold will broadcast the feature film “Mirror, Mirror” at prime time on Saturday, March 6th. Then you show “The File”. In both films Roberts can be seen in a leading role – and Hoffmann can therefore be heard.