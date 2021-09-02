Reese Witherspoon and daughter on Christmas photo: “Wow! Twins!”

Reese Witherspoon shared a photo with her daughter Ava Phillippe. The picture demonstrates once more: Mom and daughter look incredibly similar.

US actress Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe are separated by over 20 years of age. But there is no trace of it in this picture. The 44-year-old mom and her 21-year-old daughter both wear the same Christmas sweater from Witherspoon’s Draper James label, only in different colors. With snow-white teacups and bright red lipstick, they smile at the camera.

“Okay. It’s 100 percent true that I had to beg her to wear a matching Christmas sweater. But isn’t that cute?” Witherspoon proudly comments on the photo. “Hehe, I love you,” replied Ava Phillippe.









But not only the two are happy about the successful mother-daughter picture. Within a very short time it collected more than 1.6 million “likes”. Among the more than 17,800 comments, there are also many contributions from celebrity colleagues. “It was worth it,” writes US actress Jennifer Garner. “Cutest,” the actress Selma Blair posted under the picture.

“Wow! Twins!” Comments actress Drew Barrymore and US writer Kevin Kwan also says: “You look like twins”. The author and presenter Padma Lakshmi writes: “I see twice.” and US journalist Derek Blasberg thanks Reese Witherspoon for marking which of the two is who in the picture. The likelihood of confusion is so great that the labeling helps to tell the blonde women apart.