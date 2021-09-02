“Red Notice” with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds · KINO.de

It is said to be the biggest film that Netflix has produced so far. The first trailer for “Red Notice” already attracts with plenty of action, humor and star power.

Netflix subscribers will have to wait a little longer before they can expect the biggest film on the streaming service this year – and maybe even the biggest film so far. We are of course talking about “Red Notice”, which lures with its three stars Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

The first tells you how the three work in action Trailer to “Red Notice”:

kino.de News – The Batman should be a horror film?

In “Red Notice”, Dwayne Johnson takes on the role of a special agent for the FBI who wants to arrest the most wanted criminals in the world. When he comes up against the best art thief on our planet (Gal Gadot), however, he has to enter into an unusual partnership: He needs the help of a wanted con man (Ryan Reynolds), because only together does the unequal duo have a chance.

The first preview reveals that this results in a wild chase through different countries, which comes with some action elements and the pinch of humor that Ryan Reynolds is accustomed to. Before we can see the finished product by director and screenwriter Rawson Marshall Thurber (“Skyscraper”), it still takes a while: “Red Notice” will be released on November 12, 2021 on Netflix.









Netflix has and is still keeping other film highlights ready for you in 2020, like you ours Video reveals:

Isn’t “Red Notice” the most expensive Netflix film so far?

With its self-produced films, the streaming service has now reached a size that Netflix no longer needs to hide from the Hollywood blockbusters. Be it Michael Bay’s “Six Underground” (also with Ryan Reynolds) or “Triple Frontier” with Ben Affleck: Netflix is ​​no longer afraid of budgets that exceed 100 million US dollars.

The whole range of Netflix and much more is available for you at Sky Q

This is also the case with “Red Notice”. The budget is estimated at $ 160 to 200 million (via Variety). Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” could possibly even have surpassed that, with a budget of around 180 million US dollars. But that was largely due to the elaborate technology with which the actors around Robert De Niro and Al Pacino were rejuvenated. In terms of the sheer dimensions of the spectacle, “Red Notice” is likely to be ahead, which is what producer Hiram Garcia, the one of the “greatest[n] Movie that Netflix has ever made ”spoke.

But soon this superlative story could also be: “The Gray Man” by “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo, along with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, are preparing to surpass the spectacle of “Red Notice”, because here is expected with a budget of at least $ 200 million.

How many of Dwayne Johnson’s can you tell by just one picture? Take the test:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook.