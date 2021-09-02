“Red Notice” Trailer: The Netflix Smash starring Dwayne Johnson is like an unofficial “Fast & Furious” movie

Netflix continues with its brilliant film offensive. The streaming service has been turning towards film prices for several years and also wants to score points on the market with quantity. Every taste should be served – and when it comes to blockbusters, too, you really want to let the hell out of it.

With “Red Notice”, perhaps the largest own film production in the company’s history is in the starting blocks, at least if superstar Dwayne Johnson has his way. In the end, he plays one of the three main roles, with “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds as well as Gal Gadot, who is best known to the general public as “Wonder Woman”. Now a first trailer has been published, which you can watch above and which makes you want more. “Fast & Furious” fans in particular should take a look.

Red Notice: Blockbusters à la Netflix

“Red Notice” was directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who made the films “Central Intelligence” and “Skyscraper” with Johnson. His new work is about the secret agent John Hartley (Johnson), who is supposed to arrest two of the most wanted criminals in the world – a great deceiver (Reynolds) and an art thief (Gadot). As the trailer suggests, he has to reluctantly team up with the fraudster. Your mission will not be an easy one – but one that will be all the more entertaining for the audience.









The first moving impressions of “Red Notice” show, in addition to elaborately designed sets and locations and stars in a playful mood, above all a lot of big, loud action. One thinks one remembers the “Fast & Furious” films a little, what goes on with the cast: All three main actors appeared in the franchise. Gadot was in some parts as Gisele, Johnson was seen as Luke Hobbs from parts 5 to 8 and, together with Jason Statham, got their own film with “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”. There, in turn, Reynolds made a brief appearance as a dubious sidekick of Hobbs.

The very funny dynamic between Johnson and Reynolds that flashes briefly there should certainly make some fans want to see more of this duo. Whether this will be carried out in “Hobbs & Shaw 2” is still open. On the other hand, “Red Notice” seems to give you a very good impression of how it goes when Johnson really does get together with Reynolds. Unsurprisingly, both get along well beyond the cameras and so it is not surprising that Reynolds brought Johnson to the set for a secret guest appearance for his film “Free Guy”, which is currently being shown in German cinemas.

“Red Notice”, meanwhile, is due on November 12, 2021 on Netflix appear.