Prince Charming: Candidates 2021 – All participants in Season 3 yesterday on 8/31/21

The new “Prince Charming” is called Kim Tränka. Which candidates are in season 3? We would like to introduce you to the participants of “Prince Charming” 2021.

The Dating Show “ Prince Charming“currently continues with season 3. The new Prince’s name is Kim Tränka, comes from Bremen and is trying to find his own dream prince among the 18 candidates on the Greek island of Crete.” Prince Charming “is the first dating show in Germany to do so according to the principle of “ The Bachelor“allows homosexual men to im TV to find a partner for life.

Which men will try to win the heart of Prince Charming in season 3? We introduce you to the 18 candidates who will go in search of love under the Greek sun in 2021.

“Prince Charming” 2021: Candidates in Season 3

Arne

Arne Photo: TVNOW

The 40-year-old comes from Bremerhaven and works for a large shipping company there. In life he always tries to approach everything with a positive attitude. He wants to convince the prince with humor, authenticity and charm.

Receipt

Receipt Photo: TVNOW

The Munich resident is 28 years old and has a degree in business administration. He is half German and half Thai and, according to his own statement, combines the best of both cultures. His biggest addictions include coffee, Cola-Zero and TikTok.

Felix

Felix Photo: TVNOW

The trained hairdresser and make-up artist works in the beauty industry and wants to make a good first impression with his appearance and smile. “If you have something in your head, in your heart and in your pants, you don’t need much more,” he says confidently before the show.

Jan

Jan Photo: TVNOW

The 26-year-old is already working as a substitute teacher alongside his teacher training course and says about himself that he is too much for most men. With his smile and his quick wittedness he wants to convince the prince of himself.

Jean-Cédric

Jean-Cédric Photo: TVNOW

The Stuttgart native works as a creative director in the fashion industry, is 30 years old and is particularly attracted to men in Mankinis. In his private life he likes Japanese mangas – he has a collection of over 3000 copies.

Kevin

Kevin Photo: TVNOW

The branch supervisor comes from Cologne and is 32 years old. Kevin relies on several characteristics to drive men crazy: “I drive men crazy with my fragrance, openness, charm and character.”

Manfred

Manfred Photo: TVNOW

The 33-year-old works as a clerk in a post office in Hamburg. He likes to spend his free time with his French bulldog – also in his own allotment garden. Manfred loves bingo and scratch cards and wants to score points with the prince with his full beard.

Maurice

Maurice Photo: TVNOW

The 22-year-old comes from Cologne and is a budding insurance and finance businessman. Maurice made his outing very public: At the Mr. Gay Germany election in 2019. His environment learned about it from the press and he himself was abroad at the time.

Max

Max Photo: TVNOW







The 25-year-old marketing manager comes from Berlin and thinks that you shouldn’t take life and yourself too seriously. He speaks five languages ​​and describes his passion for drag as “practically seven hobbies at once.”

Pascal

Pascal Photo: TVNOW

The educator comes from Iserlohn, is 24 years old and, with the prince, relies above all on his empathy and his ability to derive something positive from everything. He loves proverbs, but most of the time he cannot remember them.

Robin

Robin Photo: TVNOW

The Berliner is 23 years old and, in addition to studying fashion management, has a podcast. He also makes music himself and likes to talk. Robin answers why he is part of Prince Charming: “I’ve been through every dating platform, and if it doesn’t work out here, the only thing left for me is the monastery!”

Thomas

Thomas Photo: TVNOW

The area manager and designer comes from Berlin and is 30 years old. He says that his appearance fulfills every bad boy fantasy in men, but that on the inside he is a hopeless romantic. In his spare time he enjoys sewing and drawing and spends a lot of time with his friends.

Candidates for “Prince Charming” 2021: who’s out?

Flo

Photo: TVNOW

The marketing manager comes from Munich, is 34 years old and tries to enjoy every day. For him love means mutual trust and experiencing new adventures together. In his free time he travels a lot and enjoys getting to know new people and cultures. After episode 3 he had to leave the show.

Corey

Photo: TVNOW

The 33-year-old forwarding agent from Berlin likes to sing in the shower and likes to ride his bike – if the weather allows it. His motto in life is “Hakuna Matata – No worries”. He thinks Thor actor Chris Hemsworth is particularly sexy. In episode 3 he decided to go home voluntarily.

Luke

Luke Photo: TVNOW

The Hamburg police officer is 23 years old and lives by the motto: “No day is like the other, so give everyone a chance.” He says of himself that he is hardly embarrassed about anything and that he is very good at laughing at himself. “Prince Charming” ended for him in episode 2.

Ash

Ash Photo: TVNOW

The program manager in a software company comes from Berlin, is 27 years old and his life motto is “Go with the flow”. Ash has lived in five countries, including India and the Czech Republic. He describes himself as an open person with a big heart. In episode 2 he already had to start the journey home.

Patrick

Patrick Photo: TVNOW

The only Austrian among the candidates came from Vienna, is 32 years old and an employee. His motto in life is: “Have an opinion, stand behind it, but also not be afraid of anyone.” With “Prince Charming” he made it a point to remain authentic. He already decided in episode 1 to voluntarily get out of the show.

Markus

Markus Photo: TVNOW

The master hairdresser has his own salon in Nordendorf and is 32 years old. He is open about the fact that he wears a hairpiece and wanted to seduce the prince with his blue eyes and his looks. Unfortunately without success: He had to leave the show in episode 1.

