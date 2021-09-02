Police officer approaches Hugh Jackman about Ryan Reynolds

May 2nd, 2021 9:15 pm

We love Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ hilarious, friendly relationship! And now a fan even suggested that the two should play in a joint film.

X-Men star Hugh Jackman shared a video online of a chance encounter with a fan on the street who had some very clever career advice for “Deadpool” Ryan Reynolds. The actor posted a video on Twitter over the weekend of his encounter with Officer John Dobkowski on the streets of New York City.

Jackman filmed the whole thing

Behind the camera on his phone, Jackman can be heard saying, "John just came up to me and I thought he was going to somehow give me a ticket for something. But John, say what you just said to me. "









“Hey, Ryan, you have to take this guy in with you in Deadpool 3,” said the police officer. “Even if it was only a 10 minute cameo, that would be great. This movie would be so cool, so great. He would blow the box office. “

On top of his advice, the officer added a threat to Ryan Reynolds, stating, “If not, I’ll give you a ticket when you get to New York City.”

Funny social media feud

The two Hollywood stars are known for their close friendship and years of joking social media feud. “Deadpool 3” is currently in the works, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin (“Bob’s Burgers”) are currently writing the script for it.