OnlyFans wants to get out of the dirty corner and be more attractive for investors

This news must have hit some hard after the OnlyFans platform announced that it will no longer tolerate pornography on the website in the future. For those who don’t know what this platform is, a brief explanation. OnlyFans offers people the opportunity to follow their own profile and get exclusive content there. Of course, for a regular subscription fee. This varies in the amount that has to be paid each month, depending on the familiarity of the person who presents himself there.

Of course, many people have not only uploaded normal pictures and videos there, but also or above all content that can be attributed to pornography. Of course, such content brings significantly more followers than if you let yourself be photographed while baking a cake. Of course there is also content on OnlyFans that has nothing to do with this area, but it has become known anyway because some people drop their covers there.

No more pornography on OnlyFans

However, it has now been announced that the platform will no longer tolerate pornographic content in the future. Correspondingly, of course, many are now shocked at this change. Because the providers on the platform in particular earn their entire livelihood by distributing their photos and videos. In the future, videos and photos that are considered erotic should still be possible. But as is so often the case, the boundaries between eroticism and pornography are different or fluid for many.









This new regulation is to apply from October 2021 and then of course also controlled accordingly by the operator. Even if you don’t stand out, it’s only a matter of time before your profile is checked. Now that this change has been announced by the platform, there will of course be many users who no longer renew their subscription because they no longer receive the usual “content”. So it will be exciting to see how things will continue on the OnlyFan platform.

There are several reasons why the platform is now going this way. On the one hand, there was pressure from payment providers who work with the platform but do not want to be dragged into the “dirty corner”. On the other hand, as a company, you naturally want to make yourself interesting for investors in order to collect further capital. And of course the investors want to invest in a platform that is as “clean” as possible. So in the end it’s all about the money, on both sides. The performers on the platform, who are currently only financed with pornographic content, will have to look for another platform from October onwards.