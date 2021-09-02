New record for Cardano – ADA climbs above $ 3

The Altcoins made a comeback on September 2nd, through which the Cardano crypto currency ADA reached a (further) new record high.

ADA price chart (Binance). Source: TradingView

Cardano and Ether lead the field

As the data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show, ADA / USD hit an intermittent high of $ 3.06 on Thursday so far.

The cryptocurrency has been soaring for a few weeks, with a general upswing among altcoins today helping to crack the long-awaited $ 3 mark.

The driving force behind the current hype about Cardano is the upcoming launch of Alonzo this month, because the important upgrade brings with it fundamental changes and improvements for the blockchain network.

At the time of going to press, ADA / USD is still above $ 3, with Binance currently accounting for $ 3.066.

Over the week, the cryptocurrency makes a total profit of 17.2%, only Altcoin market leader Ether (ETH) is even stronger with a weekly growth of 20.5%.









ETH / USD was trading at $ 3,800 on Thursday, just $ 600 off the record high from May.

ETH price chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Back in the super upward trend?

Accordingly, ETH had initiated the new upswing in altcoins when market leader Bitcoin (BTC) at 47,000 US dollars had recently become somewhat quiet. But BTC / USD was able to join this again today, which means that almost all top 50 crypto currencies are currently in the green area.

“The second phase of the great super upward trend is slowly starting, have fun”, as Cointelegraph expert Michaël van de Poppe exuberantly says of the current situation summarizes.

As Cointelegraph had reported, the conditions for both Bitcoin and Altcoins are currently better than ever.