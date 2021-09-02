New record for Cardano – ADA climbs above $ 3 by CoinTelegraph



New record for Cardano – ADA climbs above $ 3



The Altcoins made a comeback on September 2nd, through which the Cardano crypto currency ADA reached a (further) new record high.

ADA price chart (Binance). Source: TradingViewCardano and Ether lead the field As the data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show, reached an interim high of $ 3.06 on Thursday so far.

The cryptocurrency has been soaring for a few weeks, with a general upswing among altcoins today helping to crack the long-awaited $ 3 mark.

