New record for Cardano – ADA climbs above $ 3 by CoinTelegraph

New record for Cardano – ADA climbs above $ 3
The Altcoins made a comeback on September 2nd, through which the Cardano crypto currency ADA reached a (further) new record high.
ADA price chart (Binance). Source: TradingViewCardano and Ether lead the field As the data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show, reached an interim high of $ 3.06 on Thursday so far.
The cryptocurrency has been soaring for a few weeks, with a general upswing among altcoins today helping to crack the long-awaited $ 3 mark.
