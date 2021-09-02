New on Netflix: “The Prom” – Meryl Streep, the way she sings and laughs – cinema

After three earned Oscars and at the age of 71, Meryl Streep could actually sit back and relax. Instead, the US actress plays roles in which she can really let off steam. She is the absolute star of the show!

Story: Prom is approaching at a high school in Indiana. The lesbian Emma (Joe Ellen Pellman, 24) wants to go with her friend Alyssa (Ariana DeBose, 29). The conservative parents’ council is horrified and cancels everything.

When the beaten Broadway stars Dee Dee Allen (Meryl Streep), Barry Glickman (James Corden, 42), Angie Dickinson (Nicole Kidman, 53) and Trent Oliver (Andrew Rannells, 42) get wind of it, they want to help. Off to Indiana!

Not entirely unselfish, because the four speculate on a lot of publicity.









With the TV series “Glee” director Ryan Murphy (55) already proved his preference for excessive dance and song numbers. With the Broadway musical adaptation “The Prom” he can go all out.

But it takes a while before things get going because the urgent issue of homophobia also needs to be negotiated. Unfortunately, it gets really emotional. On the other hand, only a winking glance at the glamor world helps to get you laughing again.

▶ ︎ Conclusion: DO IT

Snappy songs, great mass dance scenes, colorful glitter jackets and a message. It’s just a shame that Nicole Kidman gets lost in the process. All the more wonderful the performances of Meryl Streep.

(131 min./ 6+)